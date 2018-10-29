At Least 17 Killed In Bus Crash In Northern Pakistan

At least 17 passengers were killed when a bus plunged into a gorge in the Kohistan District of northern Pakistan.

Police officer Abdul Ghafoor said on October 28 that the bus was traveling to Rawalpindi from Ghiberti in Gilgit Baltistan when it tumbled into the deep gorge.

He said 17 bodies have been recovered but that the remoteness of the area has hampered rescue efforts.

Police said the bus may have been traveling at a high speed on the slippery road in the mountainous region when the accident occurred.

Pakistani roads are often the scene of deadly crashes blamed on poor road maintenance and drivers who often ignore traffic laws.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa