At Least 17 Russians Injured In Dominican Bus Crash

At least 20 tourists, most of whom are Russians, on November 26 were injured in a bus crash in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic near the town of Higuey.



The Russian Embassy in Venezuela said that 39 of the 41 passengers on the bus were Russian nationals.



Seventeen Russians were injured, seven of whom severely.



Altogether, 19 Russians are being treated at a hospital, local Listin Diario newspaper reported.



The bus was en route to the airport when it crashed into a truck, overturning as a result of the collision.



Officials said some people remained trapped for several hours and lost limbs, the AP reported.



Eight children were among the injured.

Based on reporting by TASS and AP