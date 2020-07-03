At Least 20 Sikh Pilgrims Die In Pakistani Train Crash

At least 20 people have been killed and several others injured after a train hit a van carrying Sikh pilgrims in northeastern Pakistan.



Officials said the crash, involving an express train, occurred on July 3 at an unmanned railway crossing near the city of Sheikhupura in Punjab Province.



Police said the pilgrims were residents of the northwestern city of Peshawar, home to most of the nearly 40,000 members of Pakistan's Sikh minority.



They were traveling from Nankana Sahib, one of the Sikh religion's main sites, when the accident happened.



The Dawn newspaper quoted Sheikhupura police as saying there were up to 26 people travelling in the van.



All the victims belonged to the same family, according to some media reports.



Women and children were said to be among the casualties.



Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow and said Pakistan's railway safety would be reviewed.



Train accidents are common in Pakistan, including frequent collisions between vehicles and trains.



In February, 19 people were reported killed after a train crashed into a bus carrying passengers at an unmanned railway crossing in southern Pakistan.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa