At Least 60 People Killed In Forest Fires Near Athens

At least 60 people have died in wildfires near Athens, in the country's deadliest blazes in more than a decade.

Rescuers have found the bodies of 26 people who reportedly died in a coastal village earlier on July 24.

Blazes were reported to the west and the east of the Greek capital amid searing summer temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and high winds.

Firefighters reported more than 100 people injured in the flames, some of them seriously, and said the death toll is expected to rise.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina to return to Greece, and asked the European Union and the military for help while ordering fire departments and emergency services in neighboring regions to the fire scenes.

The fire to the east quickly wiped out the village of Mati and in the port town of Rafina the flames moved from the outskirts into the town center, forcing hundreds of people to flee into the surf.

Extreme drought and strong winds fuelled the flames near the Greek holiday destination of Kinetan west of Athens, with smoke clouds billowing 40 kilometers to the east and reaching Athens.

The area is densely wooded and dotted with holiday homes.

Tsipras has declared three days of national mourning for the victims of the deadly wildfires.

