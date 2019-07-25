At Least Five Killed, 10 Wounded In Blasts In Kabul

Three explosions were reported in eastern Kabul on July 25 in the morning, killing at least seven people and wounding 21, officials say.



A suicide bomber blew himself up near a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees, Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesperson for the Afghan Health Ministry, told RFE/RL.



Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers.



Rahimi said two other blasts had occurred, including a car bomb, also in eastern Kabul.

