Three explosions were reported in eastern Kabul on July 25 in the morning, killing at least seven people and wounding 21, officials say.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees, Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesperson for the Afghan Health Ministry, told RFE/RL.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers.
Rahimi said two other blasts had occurred, including a car bomb, also in eastern Kabul.
At Least Five Killed, 10 Wounded In Blasts In Kabul
