At Least Four Killed By Bomb At Wedding Party In Afghanistan

Afghan officials say at least four civilians have been killed at a wedding party when a bomb exploded in the midst of the late-night festivities in Logar province.

Provincial police chief spokesman Shah Poor Ahmadzai told RFE/RL that seven other people were wounded by the October 12 blast shortly before midnight in the province's Mohammad Agha district, just south of Kabul.

Ahmadzai said neither the bride nor the groom were hurt.

He said the authorities on October 13 were interviewing witnesses at the house where the celebration was taking place as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police have determined that the bomb was planted near the house before the wedding party had begun, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.