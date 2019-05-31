At Least Seven Dead As Car Bomb Rocks Afghan Capital

A fatal car-bomb blast has struck the Afghan capital, Kabul, the second deadly explosion in the city in two days.



At least seven people were reported killed in the May 31 explosion in the Yakatot area of eastern Kabul.

Officials cautioned that the exact number of dead and wounded remains unknown.



U.S. and NATO military forces, as well as the Afghan National Security Forces, maintain facilities in the area near the explosion.



On May 30, six people were killed when a suicide bomber struck near an Afghan Army academy a few kilometers away from the scene of the May 31 blast.



The Islamic State (IS) extremist organization claimed responsibility for the May 30 attack.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters