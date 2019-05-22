At Least Three Killed In Explosion In Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said at least three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded after a vehicle exploded in the southeastern city of Ghazni.



The ministry said in a statement on May 22 that police fired on an explosive-laden vehicle that had failed to stop at a security checkpoint, causing an explosion.



Two police officeres and a child were killed in the blast, the ministry said.



The ministry said the vehicle was a stolen Humvee, one of the four-wheeled armored vehicles that have been provided to Afghan forces by the United States.





Ghazni city public hospital chief Baz Mohammad Hemat said at least 15 civilians and five police officers were wounded in the explosion.



Arif Noori, the provincial governor's spokesman, said officials had received intelligence that the Taliban was preparing to stage such an attack.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although similar attacks in the past have been blamed on the Taliban.



The militant group controls large areas of Ghazni Province.

Based on reporting by Tolo News, AP, and dpa