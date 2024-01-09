News
Fire At Perinatal Center In Baku Kills Four Infants
A fire at the Perinatal Center in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, killed four infants early on January 9. Three persons were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, emergency officials said, while hundreds of patients and medical personnel were evacuated from the building. Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev told journalists that preliminary investigations revealed the fire may have been caused by a malfunction of an electricity system. A probe has been launched into whether negligence caused two or more deaths and whether fire-safety violations occurred. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Navalny Placed In Solitary Confinement After Exiting Quarantine In Arctic Prison
Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny says he was immediately placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell after finishing a quarantine term at the so-called Polar Wolf prison in Russia's Arctic region where he was transferred last month.
In a series of messages on X, formerly Twitter, Navalny said on January 9 a prison guard ruled that "convict Navalny refused to introduce himself according to format, did not respond to the educational work, and did not draw appropriate conclusions for himself" and therefore must spend seven days in solitary confinement.
Navalny added that unlike in a regular cell, where inmates are allowed to have a walk outside of the cell in the afternoon when it is a bit warmer outside, in the punitive cell, such walks are at 6:30 a.m. in a part of the world where temperatures can fall to minus 45 degrees Celsius or colder.
"I have already promised myself that I will try to go for a walk no matter what the weather is," Navalny said in an irony-laced series of eight posts, adding that the cell-like sites for walks are "11 steps from the wall and 3 steps to the wall" with an open sky covered with metal bars above.
"It's never been colder here than -32 degrees Celsius (-25 degrees Fahrenheit). Even at that temperature you can walk for more than half an hour, but only if you have time to grow a new nose, ears, and fingers," Navalny joked, comparing himself with the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Revenant film, who saved himself from freezing in the cold by crawling inside the carcass of a dead horse.
"Here you need an elephant. A hot or even roasted elephant. If you cut open the belly of a freshly roasted elephant and crawl inside, you can keep warm for a while. But where am I going to get a hot, roasted elephant [here], especially at 6:30 in the morning? So, I will continue to freeze," Navalny concludes in his sarcastic string of messages.
Navalny was transported in December to the notorious and remote prison, formally known as IK-3, but widely referred to as Polar Wolf.
Some 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the prison holds about 1,050 of Russia's most incorrigible prisoners.
Human rights activists say the prison holds serial killers, rapists, pedophiles, repeat offenders, and others convicted of the most serious crimes and serving sentences of 20 years or more.
In some cases, like Navalny's, the government sends convicts who are widely considered to be political prisoners there as well. Platon Lebedev, a former business partner of Mikhail Khodorkovsky who was convicted of tax evasion and other charges during the dismantling of the Yukos oil giant, spent about two years at IK-3 in the mid-2000s.
The prison was founded in 1961 at a former camp of dictator Josef Stalin's Gulag network. The settlement of Kharp, with about 5,000 people, mostly provides housing and services for prison workers and administrators.
Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August 2023 on extremism charges, on top of previous sentences for fraud. He says the charges are politically motivated, and human rights organizations recognized him as a political prisoner.
He has posed one of the most-serious threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently announced he is running for reelection in March. Putin is expected to easily win the election amid the continued sidelining of opponents and a clampdown on opposition and civil society that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Navalny survived a poisoning with Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020 that he says was ordered by Putin. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
Four Babies Die In Perinatal Clinic Fire In Azerbaijan
Four babies have died in a late-night blaze at a perinatal clinic in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, according to the country's Emergencies Ministry. Dozens of patients, including babies in incubators, were evacuated from the facility, according to news reports. A criminal investigation into violations of fire safety rules and negligence has been opened following the deadly fire.
Leader Of Karakalpak Diaspora In Kazakhstan Dies In Almaty Hospital
A leader of the Karakalpak diaspora in Kazakhstan, Nietbai Urazbaev, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia in Uzbekistan over unprecedented Karakalpak protests in July 2022, has died in a hospital in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.
Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai said on January 9 that Urazbaev died of a heart attack at the age of 54.
Urazbaev left his native Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan in 2004 fearing for his safety over his human rights activities and lived in Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau since then. In recent months, he stayed at his daughter's place in Almaty fearing he may be kidnapped by Uzbek secret service.
In July 2022, Urazbaev issued a video statement supporting Karakalpaks in his native republic's capital, Nukus, who protested Tashkent's plans to change the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The protests were violently dispersed. Uzbek authorities said at the time that 21 people died during the protests, but the Austrian-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group said at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
In 2017, Urazbaev became a Kazakh citizen, losing his Uzbek citizenship as Kazakh laws do not allow dual citizenship.
In May 2023, an Uzbek court sentenced Urazbaev to 12 years in absentia over the video statement he issued during the protests in Nukus.
In January last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the protests.
In March 2023, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Tashkent has tried to have Urazbaev extradited from Kazakhstan, which ran into legal issues as he was no longer an Uzbek citizen.
However, on December 1, 2023, Urazbaev was officially informed that his Kazakh citizenship was annulled due to what Kazakh officials called "incorrect documents" presented when he applied for Kazakh citizenship.
The move raised Urazbaev’s worries about his safety and caused a deep depression which most likely led to the lethal heart attack, Muratbai says.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Tajik Militant Commander Under Taliban Wanted In Dushanbe Vanishes In Afghanistan
Tajik militant Muhammad Sharifov (aka Mahdi Arsalon), who is wanted in Dushanbe on terrorism charges, disappeared in Afghanistan months ago, his relatives and friends said on January 8. After taking over Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban riulers appointed Sharifov, 30, to oversee districts along the Tajik-Afghan border. Fighters of the Ansarullah group were placed under his command. Tajikistan then expressed concerns over the presence of Ansarullah, which consists mostly of Tajiks who are not loyal to the Tajik government, close to the mutual border. The Taliban later moved Ansarullah fighters to other sites, apparently to ease tensions with Dushanbe. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Iranian Singer Sentenced To Prison, Lashes For Song Criticizing Hijab Law
Singer Mehdi Yarrahi has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and 74 lashes for a song he released critical of Iran's law requiring women to cover their heads.
Yarrahi's lawyer, Zahra Minuei, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the 26th branch of the Tehran Revolutionary Court handed down the sentence for "challenging the public mind and propaganda against the regime" with the release of his song, Your Head Scarf.
"Mr. Yarrahi is currently free with a bail of 15 billion tomans, which was deposited by Mr. Kushan Haddad, one of his colleagues," Minuei added.
Yarrahi was arrested in August 2023 and held until October, when he was released on bail. He was sentenced by the court on multiple charges and the sentences run concurrently, meaning the singer will serve one year in prison.
Your Head Scarf urges women to remove their mandatory head scarves. It was released as officials clamped down on dissent ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2023.
Amini died in police custody for an alleged hijab violation. Her death sparked the Women, Life, Freedom movement and nationwide unrest over the government's restrictions on women and their daily lives.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the hijab to show support for the protesters.
Russian Detained At Prague Airport On Moscow Warrant
Czech authorities detained a Russian citizen at the Prague airport over the weekend due to an international arrest warrant issued by Moscow, Czech media reported. Yevgeny Gerasimenko is wanted in Russia for alleged financial crimes. He was en route from Latvia to Paris via Prague. Gerasimenko insists the charges against him were trumped-up due to his criticism of Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Further details were not immediately available. After Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of people in Russia faced pressure, including arrests and prison terms, for condemning the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Woman Accused Of Spying On Belarusian Diaspora In Poland
Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on January 9 that a Belarusian woman had been sent to pretrial detention on an espionage charge. According to the ABW, the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was detained in December and accused of sending information to the Belarusian KGB about the Belarusian diaspora in Poland, including organizations uniting Belarusians and Poles of Belarusian origin. Tens of thousands of Belarusians have fled the country since a brutal crackdown was launched over anti-government protests against the results of a disputed August 2020 presidential vote that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Adds Khodorkovsky To Wanted List For Distributing 'Fakes' About Military
Russia's Interior Ministry has added exiled Kremlin critic and ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky to its wanted list on a charge of distributing "fakes" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The charge stems from Khodorkovsky's online posts about Russian troop casualties in the war. In 2015, Khodorkovsky, who spent 10 years in jail before he was released in 2013, was added to the wanted list for his alleged involvement in the 1998 killing of a Siberian mayor, a charge Khodorkovsky rejected. Khodorkovsky's name disappeared from the wanted list for that alleged crime sometime later. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Deep Freeze, Blizzards Cut Power To Ukrainian Settlements, Force Russia To Halt Drone Strikes
Ukraine's Energy Ministry says 1,025 settlements were without electricity on January 9 as the war-wracked country grapples with a wave of unusually cold weather, snowfall, and high winds that even forced Russia to pause its relentless waves of drone and missile strikes.
The ministry said that blizzards and the icing of power lines had led to outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kirovohrad regions.
Nearly 29,000 consumers in 324 settlements have been left without electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 268 settlements in the Odesa region, 215 in the Mykolayiv region, and 146 settlements in the Kirovohrad region.
In the Zaporizhzhya region, 59 settlements were cut off, in Kherson 14, and nine in the Chernihiv and Chernivtsiy regions.
"Emergency teams in the regions affected by bad weather are working around the clock to repair the damage," the ministry said in a statement. "However, ice makes work and movement more difficult."
The forecast by Ukraine's hydrometeorological center remains bleak, with more snowfall expected in the south and southeast, and with temperatures as low as minus 21 Celsius at night and minus 12 during the day.
For the first time in weeks, Russia did not launch drone strikes on Ukraine's territory on January 9, a development that Natalia Humenyuk, the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said was also due to the spell of unusually bad weather.
"We understand that the absence of a wave of drone attacks is a response, in a certain way, to weather conditions as well. However, the enemy continued the artillery bombardment," Humenyuk said, adding that the southern cities of Kherson and Antonivka bore the brunt of the shelling.
The lull in Russian air strikes comes a day after an unusually heavy wave of missile and drone attacks that left five people dead and wounded dozens in several Ukrainian regions on January 8.
Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, said that three people were wounded in the city of Belgorod by Ukrainian shelling. Gladkov said on his Telegram channel that Russian air defenses shot down 10 "air targets" late on January 8.
There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine, but the Kremlin said the Russian military would do everything in its power to tackle the stepped-up Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod.
"Of course, our military will continue to do everything in order to minimize the danger at first and then eliminate it entirely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He accused the Ukrainian military of firing on civilian targets in the center of the urban hub of some 340,000 people with weapons supplied by European countries.
The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy on the home front, but the recent strikes on Belgorod have brought the Ukraine conflict closer to home for Russians.
In recent weeks, the Belgorod region has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces. A strike late last month reportedly killed 25 civilians, prompting city officials to evacuate hundreds and extend a closure of schools.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Watchdog Tells Congress No 'Specific' Controls In Place For Afghan Assistance
The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) says there are no specific controls in place to ensure funds headed to the war-torn country are not diverted to or misused by the Taliban militants who seized control amid the departure of international troops in August 2021.
In a response to a Congressional request for a report on the Switzerland-based Afghan Fund, SIGAR said in a letter late on January 8 that many questions remain about the situation and its $3.5 billion in funds.
SIGAR said the purpose of the Afghan Fund was to "receive, protect, preserve, and disburse" the assets it holds through Afghanistan's central bank "for the benefit of the Afghan people."
Decisions regarding the disbursement of funds require a unanimous vote of the board of trustees, it added, noting that more than a year after being created, the fund had made no disbursements "for activities intended to benefit the Afghan people."
"Although the fund's unanimous vote requirement could help prevent the fund from engaging in risky activity, there are currently no controls in place that specifically address the issue of Taliban diversion," SIGAR said.
The de facto Taliban government remains largely unrecognized by the international community and has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls. It has barred women from working for assistance organizations and has restricted the ability of such organizations to work in the education sector.
A SIGAR quarterly report in October 2023 warned the "the Taliban have effectively infiltrated and influenced most UN-managed assistance programming," raising fears among U.S. lawmakers that the Afghan Fund could suffer a similar fate.
SIGAR said in its letter to Congress that the U.S. Treasury and the State Department will not support transferring the funds back to the central bank, the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), in Kabul until it "implements adequate anti-money laundering and countering-terrorist-financing controls."
"The DAB must also demonstrate its independence from political influence and interference, submit to monitoring by a 'reputable' third party, and undergo a third-party needs assessment," it added.
Amid its international isolation because of the Taliban rulers and a severe drought, Afghanistan is teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report on January 8.
"An estimated 23.7 million people -- more than half of Afghanistan's population -- will require humanitarian assistance to survive in 2024 as the country continues to reel from decades of war and grapple with climate-induced crises, recurrent natural disasters, entrenched poverty, and barriers to women’s participation in public life," the report said.
It added that more than $3 billion in "life-saving assistance" will be required in 2024 to avert the crisis.
American Detained In Russia On Drug Charges
A Russian court has sent U.S. citizen Robert Romanov Woodland to pretrial detention for two months on drug-possession charges that could see him imprisoned for up to two decades.
The Ostankino district court in Moscow ruled on January 9 that Woodland must stay in pretrial detention until at least March 5. It said the charges were related to the illegal acquisition or possession of drugs. No further details were provided.
The charges come amid accusations from Washington that U.S. nationals are being detained to be used by Moscow as bargaining chips in exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
A Facebook account in the name of Robert Woodland indicated that he had been working as an English teacher in Russia and lived outside Moscow.
The Russian news site Mash said Woodland, 32, was detained on January 5.
It noted that a man named Robert Woodland appeared on a state television program in 2020, where he met his Russian mother. Woodland said he was adopted in 1993 by Americans from an orphanage in Russia's Perm region.
Woodland's arrest comes almost three months after a U.S.-Russian dual citizen, Prague-based U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, was arrested in Russia's Tatarstan region.
Kurmasheva was attending to a family emergency in Kazan, the regional capital, when she was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated.
After five months spent waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
While waiting for the return of her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a "foreign agent," a legal designation Russia has used since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies.
If convicted, Kurmasheva may face up to five years in prison.
In March last year, another U.S. citizen, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, was arrested in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg for spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.
If convicted, Gershkovich may face up to 20 years in prison.
In 2018, Russia arrested a former U.S. Marine, Michigan-based corporate security executive Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, claiming that he was caught with a flash drive containing classified information.
In 2020, a Russian court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in prison on espionage charge, which he and the U.S. government have denied.
Whelan, who was arrested while visiting Moscow for a friend's wedding, has insisted that he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained vacation photos.
The detentions of U.S. citizens in Russia come as relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
More than 30 RFE/RL journalists have been listed individually as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry.
RFE/RL says the "foreign agent" law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Reuters
Bosnian Serbs Mark Unconstitutional 'National Day' As U.S. Urges Investigation
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity, Republika Srpska, has opened the celebration of its unconstitutional "national day" as the United States called for an investigation into the event amid international warnings about the secessionist policies of the entity's leader, Milorad Dodik.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs, who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia, declared their separate state, triggering an interethnic war that claimed more than 100,000 lives and was finally stopped by the U.S.-brokered Dayton accords in late 1995.
Under the Dayton accords, Bosnia has been administered by a central government under a Bosniak and Croat federation and a mostly Serb-populated entity known as Republika Srpska.
January 9 is celebrated as a national day in the Bosnian entity, although the Constitutional Court of Bosnia has twice declared the holiday unconstitutional.
The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia warned in a statement on January 9 that the move was in violation of both Bosnia's constitution and the Dayton agreement and urged Bosnia's authorities to open an investigation.
"The United States' expectation is that the relevant law enforcement and judicial authorities will investigate any violations of law that occur related to the celebration of the Day of the Republika Srpska on January 9," the statement said.
To reinforce Washington's backing for Bosnia's territorial integrity, two U.S. F-16 warplanes and a tanker aircraft flew over the country on January 8.
The banned holiday has been marked in the Serbian entity's capital, Banja Luka, with parades and marches by armed police.
Opening the celebrations, Dodik announced he was awarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the highest decoration of the Serbian entity.
"The prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, has accepted the highest award of the Republika Srpska. It is the pride of Republika Srpska to show its gratitude to the man who is willing to consider and respect us as a political reality," Dodik said. "We have a friend like never before."
Over the past two years, Dodik, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly attempted to erode the central Bosnian government's authority and establish parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country permanently.
Orban has also been a close friend of Putin's and has been at odds with the rest of the EU, voicing his opposition to sanctions against Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) warned in a statement last week that the January 9 celebration "directly contravenes the constitutions of both Bosnia-Herzegovina and of Republika Srpska."
The OSCE also said that the celebration amounted to "an act of discrimination."
The event in Banja Luka will conclude with a military parade scheduled for 5 p.m.
Members of Russia's Night Wolves motorcycle club, which is close to Putin, are expected to again take part in the parade.
Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives, on religious and secular holidays.
With reporting by AFP
Germany's Scholz Urges Fellow EU Members To Increase Weapons Deliveries To Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on fellow European Union members to provide more military support this year to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion. Scholz made the call at a joint press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Friedman on January 8 in Berlin. "Arms deliveries to Ukraine, currently planned by most EU member states, are too small.... I call on our allies in the European Union to also step up their efforts in favor of Ukraine," Scholz said. Germany is the second-largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarus Refuses To Invite OSCE Observers To Monitor February Elections
Belarusian authorities on January 8 said they will not invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the country's parliamentary and local elections in February. The move is the latest by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka to further cement his control over the country's political institutions. Belarus "has informed the OSCE about its intention not to invite observers and offered its arguments and motivation," said Andrey Dapkiunas, Belarus's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna. OSCE observers have been the only international observers at Belarusian elections for decades.
Belarusian Blogger Still In Jail After Serving Two Terms
Belarusian blogger Ales Sabaleuski remains in jail despite completing a second term, the Mayday Team Telegram channel said on January 8. Sabaleuski was initially arrested and handed a 10-day jail sentence on unspecified charges on December 12. While serving that term, he was charged with what authorities called distribution of extremist materials and his jail term was extended until January 6. However, Sabaleuski was not released then. The regime led by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka often files serious criminal charges against independent journalists, bloggers, and activists after holding them beyond their original sentences. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hundreds Of Striking Kazakh Oil Workers Urge President To Intervene
Hundreds of oil workers in the western region of Manghystau, who have been on strike for 29 days, issued a video statement on January 8, urging Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to intervene in their situation. The workers of the West Oil Software company went on strike on December 11, demanding the integration of their salary system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, which would ensure a pay rise as well as the renewal of their technical equipment. Local prosecutors said earlier that an investigation was launched of the workers on a charge of holding an illegal strike. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Railways Says Freight Train Derails On Transbaikal Railroad
Fourteen wagons of a freight train detailed on the Transbaikal railway, Russian Railways said on January 8. Tracks were damaged and passenger traffic along the Moscow-to-Vladivostok route was affected, but no injuries were reported and there was no environmental threat, Russian Railways said on Telegram. The derailment occurred on a section of track between Aleur and Bushuley in southeastern Russia. “We are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the derailment and resume traffic in this area,” the railway said. The cause of the derailment is unknown. The railway initially said 27 freight wagons derailed. A Telegram channel linked to the Russian government said earlier that an explosion at the San-Donato railway station near the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil disrupted train traffic. Baza and another Telegram channel, Kanal 112, reported that an explosive device detonated on the tracks in the railway station, adding that a second explosive device that failed to detonate was discovered nearby. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Islamist Leader Attempts To Help Reset Ties With Afghan Taliban
A senior Pakistani Islamist politician has met top Taliban leaders in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, in an attempt to revive ties between the two neighbors.
The January 8 meeting involving Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) political party, hoped to improve ties marred by a violent campaign by the Pakistani Taliban allied with the Afghan Taliban and the ongoing forced expulsion of more than 1 million Afghans by Islamabad.
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Taliban-led government's prime minister, reiterated that officials want smooth relations -- strained due to the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan -- with the country's neighbors.
Islamabad has accused the Taliban government of giving shelter to militants of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, or other groups. Kabul denies the accusations.
"We will not allow anyone to [create problems] from our territory," he was quoted as saying by a Taliban statement after the meeting.
In recent months, Pakistan has taken steps to expel 1.7 million undocumented Afghans as part of a policy announced in October to repatriate "illegal foreigners" living on its soil.
The situation has led to chaotic scenes at some border crossings as returnees are funneled back into Afghanistan, where international aid groups are already struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to millions of people displaced by insecurity and a recent spate of earthquakes and perennial drought.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's foreign minister, highlighted the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the losses Afghan traders endure because of frequent border closures and stranded imports in Pakistani ports.
"The trade and economic exchange between the two countries should not be sacrificed for political ends," he was quoted as saying in the Taliban statement.
Rehman agreed with the Taliban's complaints about the mistreatment of Afghans in Pakistan.
"We see this kind of attitude as a cause of the current problems between the two countries," he said in a statement issued by the JUI. "My visit aims to remove the misunderstanding between the two countries."
Rehman is visiting Kabul after the Taliban invited him last month.
Before leaving on the trip, Rehman told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that it was endorsed by Islamabad, where senior government officials briefed him on the current state of relations with the Taliban government.
He said that he would also meet the Taliban's supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, who rarely meets foreign diplomats and political leaders.
"We will use our relations with the Taliban for the benefit of both countries," he said.
Rehman's JUI has had close relations with the Taliban since its emergence in southern Afghanistan nearly three decades ago. Many Taliban leaders were educated in madrasahs run by former lawmakers and other JUI leaders.
But it is unclear how far his visit will go to quell tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.
For more than a year, the longtime allies have fallen out over the Taliban's alleged support for the TTP. Islamabad blames the group for the rising attacks that have killed more than 2,000 people since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Underscoring the challenges ahead, the TTP claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a police vehicle on January 8.
At least five police officers were killed and 22 injured in an attack in the district of Bajaur on the Afghan border in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
The police were guarding a polio-vaccination team.
Jailed Russian Rapper Summoned To Recruitment Center
Russian rapper Vacio, who is serving a second jail term for taking part in a party at a Moscow nightclub last month that sparked controversy, has been summoned to a military recruitment center.
A member of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow, Aleksei Lobarev, said on January 8 that he visited Vacio, whose real name is Nikolai Vasilyev, in a Moscow jail a day earlier, adding that the rapper had told him that he had been officially summoned to show up at a military recruitment center this week.
However, he won't be able to do so, as he is serving a 10-day jail term on a hooliganism charge.
Vacio, who attended an "almost naked party" at the Mutabor night club on December 20-21 with just a sock on his genitals, was the only person sent to jail, on a hooliganism charge, for attending the party.
After serving his first term, 15 days, last week, Vacio said he was taken to a military recruitment center, where he was handed a written order to show up on January 9.
However, after bringing him to the recruitment center, police took him to a local station for "a preventive talk," and a Moscow court again sentenced Vacio to 10 days in jail for hooliganism.
It is not clear why Vacio was summoned to the military recruitment center. He is legally unfit to serve in the armed forces due to an unspecified medical condition.
Pictures and videos taken at the scandalous party that was attended by many celebrities appeared online and caused outcry among pro-Kremlin activists and lawmakers in late December.
The party's organizer, blogger Anastasia Ivleyeva and popular singers, such as Filipp Kirkorov, Anna Asti, Eurovision song contest winner Dima Bilan, Lolita Milyavskaya, journalist Ksenia Sobchak, and others offered public apologies amid a wave of official criticism.
A court in Moscow did not charge Ivleyeva but ruled that the party had "propagated nontraditional sexual relations." Propagating gay relations is a crime in Russia.
However, the Investigative Committee launched a preliminary investigation into possible tax evasion by Ivleyeva.
Russia's largest mobile network operator, MTS, the Tinkoff Bank, the VK social network, as well as the TNT and NTV television channels canceled advertising contracts with Ivleyeva and other celebrities who attended the party.
Also, the concerts of several attending entertainers as well as their participation in special television programs on New Year's Eve were canceled.
Over the weekend, in an apparent way to clear himself from possible accusations or even charges, the owner of the Mutabor night club that hosted the party, Mikhail Danilov, publicly handed to the Russian Orthodox Church what he called a piece of the relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, which, according to Danilov, he bought in Vatican City last year.
The wave of apologies that participants rushed to issue prompted heated debate online, where some Russians compared them with the era of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, during which many resorted to repenting for deeds real or imaginary in order to try and save their lives amid mass purges.
With reporting by Moskovsky komsomolets
Russian Website That Focused On Environmental Problems Shuts Under Pressure
Ivan Zhilin, chief editor of the independent website Kedr (Cedar) that focused on ecological problems in Russia, told RFE/RL on January 8 that the project shut down from January 1. According to Zhilin, the decision was made after people who publicly cooperated with the website started receiving anonymous threats they would be added to the registry of foreign agents. The website was launched in May 2022. In November 2023, the Justice Ministry labeled Kedr a "foreign agent." Zhilin said his several colleagues launched a new ecological project called Smola (Resin). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Spain Recognizes Kosovo's Passports, But Not Independence
Spain now accepts passports issued by Kosovo but still does not recognize it as an independent state separate from Serbia, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on January 8. Madrid recognized the passports after a long-awaited European Union visa-liberalization scheme came into force on January 1, allowing Kosovar citizens to travel within Europe's borderless zone without a visa. The new regime allows Kosovars into the Schengen zone visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Until now, Spain was the only EU member refusing to recognize Kosovo's independence that also refused entry to Kosovo passport holders.
Pakistani Court Scraps Lifetime Bans On Convicted Politicians From Contesting Elections
Pakistan's Supreme Court has scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions from contesting elections, paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run for parliament in a February 8 vote. The lifetime ban on convicted politicians was imposed in 2018. Under a new court order, convicted politicians would be barred from running only for five years. Sharif's party said he will seek a fourth term after returning in October from a four-year self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges. They were overturned on appeal after his return.
Germany Says Tajik Held On Terrorism Charge To Be Deported To Austria
Police in the German city of Cologne say a Tajik national detained in late December on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral is wanted in Austria and will be sent there to face charges.
According to the police, the 30-year-old Tajik man will be deported to Austria, where he is suspected of plotting a terrorist attack targeting St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Prater park, a popular area for families, in the Austrian capital, Vienna.
Police arrested the man, whom some reports identified as Muhammadrajab B., in the town of Wesel, about 100 kilometers north of Cologne, after detaining five people and searching a residence there.
One of the five arrested men was identified as a 25-year-old Tajik man, a resident of the German city of Norvenich.
Muhammadrajab B. is suspected of having links to the Islamic State-Khorasan extremist group.
On December 31, police in the western city of Bochum arrested a 41-year old man with German and Turkish citizenship on suspicion of involvement in the plot to attack the Cologne Cathedral. The next day, police in Bochum detained three men of Tajik and Uzbek origin, who were later released on court orders.
German media, citing law enforcement, said a car was planned to be used in an attack near the cathedral.
German media also identified a Central Asian man, Murat Tashbekovich I., who was arrested in Austria on suspicion of involvement in a plot to attack the Cologne Cathedral. Police say he met with Muhammadrajab B. in the German city of Sankt Wendel in late November.
Authorities in Cologne and Vienna have beefed up security around Cologne Cathedral and St. Stephen's Cathedral since late December.
Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the reports.
With reporting by dpa and Bild
Blogger From Tajikistan Suspected In Russia Of Inciting Hatred In Video He Says Is Fake
Russia's Investigative Committee said it has launched a probe against a blogger from Tajikistan for allegedly inciting hatred over a video "humiliating women with Slavic features" that he claims is fake. The Telegram channels Ostorozhno, Novosti, and Shot identified the blogger as Salmon Jumaboi, a native of Tajikistan, who resides in Moscow. According to the channels, the charge against him stems from a video where he allegedly says that "soon all the Russian girls will be ours." Jumaboi claims the video was made by someone else and that it was not his voice in the clip. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
