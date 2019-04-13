Fugitive Former Presidential Candidate Babanov To Return To Kyrgyzstan

A former Kyrgyz presidential candidate who fled the country amid a criminal investigation planned to return to the country, in a possible to challenge to authorities.



In a statement posted to Facebook, Omurbek Babanov said he had a plane ticket from Moscow and was scheduled to arrive in Bishkek early on April 13.



A businessman who finished second in the October 2017 presidential election, Babanov left the country after authorities launched an investigation on charges that he incited ethnic hatred during the campaign.



Officials said Babanov was suspected of plotting riots and the seizure of power in the Central Asian country.



In his statement on Facebook, and a TV interview broadcast April 10, Babanov said he was returning the country voluntarily.



“I am returning on my own free will. Why would they arrest me?” he told the TV station NTS. “I’m not running away from anything. I have nothing to hide.”



In the 2017 vote, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the ruling party candidate, won the election with backing from outgoing leader Almazbek Atambaev and took office in November.



Babanov had alleged the vote was marred by violations. International observers praised the vote as competitive and transparent, but said that "numerous and significant problems were noted" during the count and that "misuse of public resources, pressure on voters, and vote buying remain a concern."

