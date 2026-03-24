Bipartisan Backlash Grows As Trump Administration Expands Russian Sanctions Relief

WASHINGTON -- US lawmakers are raising concerns after the Trump administration took additional steps to allow more Russian oil shipments to reach global markets despite existing sanctions.

Democrats and Republicans alike are demanding answers after the Treasury Department last week broadened a temporary policy allowing the sale and delivery of Russian crude that had already been loaded onto tankers, effectively loosening enforcement of sanctions at a sensitive moment in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The step -- expanded in a follow-up Treasury action days later that extended and clarified the authorization for those shipments to be offloaded through April -- came as global oil markets were rattled by the conflict with Iran, a context administration officials say required short-term flexibility to prevent price spikes.

But lawmakers argue the policy risks handing the Kremlin a financial windfall just as it faces pressure on the battlefield.

Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, the top House Democrat on foreign policy, and Republican Don Bacon from Nebraska sent a bipartisan letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio pressing for details, warning the decision could undercut US national security.

They said allowing those cargoes to be sold globally has already enabled Russia to generate "billions in additional fossil fuel revenue," calling it a badly timed boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This war can only end when Putin realizes this war is not winnable or too costly," Bacon told RFE/RL.

"Easing sanctions does the opposite. The administration is seeking short term gain but it comes with long term bad consequences," he added.

Republicans Split But Increasingly Wary

Some Republicans have backed the administration's argument that the move is temporary and narrowly tailored. But voices of dissent appear to be growing.

Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, was blunt: Easing sanctions -- even briefly -- is "the wrong move," he told RFE/RL, warning that "every dollar" from oil sales helps fuel Russia's war.

Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama and chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, also stressed that any relief must remain strictly limited while offering a broader warning about the strategic risks of easing pressure on Moscow.

"The temporary easing of Russian energy sanctions must indeed be temporary," Rogers said last week, adding that if Putin refuses to negotiate, "pressure on the Russian dictator must increase."

Rogers also underscored that the stakes go beyond energy markets, pointing to Russia's role globally.

"It's clear Putin is not our friend. He is an adversary," he said, warning that Moscow is actively helping Iran refine drone tactics and, according to reports, providing targeting intelligence against US forces.

He cautioned that any perception of weakening resolve could have consequences: "Vladimir Putin interprets a lack of American resolve as an opportunity. We should not give him one."

Democrats have gone further, tying the decision to broader criticism of Trump's foreign policy.

Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, argued on March 23 that Russia is emerging as a clear beneficiary of both rising oil prices and relaxed restrictions.

"The big winner …[is] Russia," he claimed.

Speaking to RFE/RL last week, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois called the move a "terrible decision," saying it effectively gives Moscow more resources to continue its war.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, framed the issue in stark terms, accusing the administration of aiding adversaries.

"Lifting sanctions on Iran and Russia so they can go after our troops and our allies…is the dictionary definition of 'asinine,'" Schumer said.

Iran War Complicates Picture

The policy shift comes amid a widening conflict with Iran that has driven up oil prices and reshaped geopolitical alignments.

Lawmakers point to reports that Russia is assisting Tehran, including with intelligence and drone tactics, as Iranian-backed attacks target US personnel in the Middle East.

That dynamic has intensified concerns that easing pressure on Moscow could have direct consequences for US forces.

A separate letter led last week by Representative Bill Keating, a Democrat from Massachusetts, argued the administration's Iran policy is "directly benefitting" Russia economically and militarily.

The backlash is beginning to translate into legislative action.

Senator Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, has introduced measures to terminate the temporary oil allowances, require weekly public accounting of Russian export revenues enabled by the policy, and formally condemn the administration's decision.

Those efforts reflect a broader push in Congress spanning both parties to tighten sanctions and close loopholes that allow Russian energy exports to continue flowing.

A 'Narrow' Step

Administration officials, however, insist the move is limited in scope and duration.

"This is a deliberately short-term step," one senior official told RFE/RL, stressing the policy applies only to Russian oil already "on the water" and effectively stranded due to sanctions restrictions.

According to officials, the authorization allows those shipments to reach buyers but "does not open the door to new Russian production or long-term trade."

"The goal is simply to prevent a sudden supply shock at a time when the Iran conflict is already stressing global energy markets," one official said.

Officials also pushed back on claims that the move significantly benefits Moscow. "This is not a meaningful lifeline for the Kremlin," one official said, calling it a "narrow and time-limited authorization."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright similarly defended the policy, saying the administration is balancing pressure on adversaries with the need to protect US consumers during a period of heightened global instability.

Still, lawmakers say key issues remain unresolved -- including whether the policy will be extended, how strictly existing price caps will be enforced, and why Congress was not notified in advance.

Meeks and Bacon have requested formal answers within days.

With bipartisan scrutiny intensifying and additional Treasury actions last week expanding the scope of the policy, what began as a technical adjustment to energy markets is rapidly becoming a political and strategic flashpoint in Washington.