Finland Contacts China, Russia Regarding Baltic Sea Pipeline Investigation
Finland's Foreign Ministry said on October 20 that it had contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation of damage to a pipeline and a telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea. Early on October 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage. The Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement given to Reuters that it had contacted China to seek help getting in touch with the Hong Kong-registered NewNew Polar Bear vessel, a ship named as a subject of investigation by Finnish police.
Iranian Activist Fatemeh Sepehri Back In Prison After Heart Surgery Earlier This Month
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was on medical leave from prison, was rearrested at her residence and taken back to prison, her brother said.
"Should any harm befall my sister or brothers, the responsibility lies squarely with [Iran's Supreme Leader] Ali Khamenei," Asghar Sepehri, Fatemeh's brother, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on October 19.
Two of Sepehri's brothers are also currently in custody.
Prior to Sepehri’s rearrest, her brother noted that officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Court had informed her that her medical leave had concluded and she was to present herself back at the prison to continue serving her 18-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, cooperation with hostile governments, insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and gathering and conspiring against national security.
Just before she was taken back into custody, Sepehri reiterated her decision to not willingly return to prison, saying that with very little recovery time following open-heart surgery earlier this month, being put back behind bars was "an affront by the Islamic republic."
She added in a video message that having been home for barely 24 hours after her release from hospital, "should any adversity come my way, Ali Khamenei and his subordinates must provide answers."
Sepehri also made an audio message as she was being apprehended, saying "agents of the Islamic republic are at my door. I'm preparing to accompany them, hoping for a free Iran in the near future."
This recent detention followed her brief return home after medical treatments at Qaem Hospital in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad. Sepehri, having undergone open-heart surgery earlier this month, was previously incarcerated but had been released temporarily on medical grounds.
In a separate incident at the hospital, she condemned Hamas's aggression towards Israel in a video statement, proclaiming, "The Iranian people stand in solidarity with Israel, while the Islamic regime misappropriates public funds for militaristic endeavors."
Faremeh Sepehri, known for her bold stance, is among those who have publicly called for the resignation of the Islamic republic's leader. Her activism led to her arrest last year during nationwide protests.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
Pakistani PM Makes Rare Visit To China's Xinjiang
Pakistan's prime minister offered Friday Prayers in China's Xinjiang Province, as he became one of the few leaders of an Islamic country to visit the region since more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities there were swept into detention facilities. Successive governments in Islamabad have refused to acknowledge evidence of the mass incarceration of Muslims by its key economic ally in a region that borders Pakistan. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar travelled to China to take part in a summit hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week to celebrate his Belt and Road Initiative, a vast trade and infrastructure project. A statement released by Kakar's office made no mention of the alleged human rights abuses.
Russian Shelling Partially Cuts Off Electricity Supply In Several Ukrainian Regions
The Russian military launched fresh artillery attacks on civilian areas of nine regions of Ukraine on October 20, killing one person, wounding several more, and causing damage to civilian infrastructure that left many residents without electricity.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry said in a statement that due to the shelling, power was cut partially or totally in the regions of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv.
In the southern region of Kherson, an 80-year-old woman was killed in the city of Beryslav and her home was destroyed by a Russian shell, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on October 20.
Beryslav, like much of the Kherson region that was liberated by Ukrainian forces one year ago, has been systematically targeted by Russian shelling and missile strikes from across the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.
In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Russian forces shelled the village of Kupyansk-Vuzloviy and the town of Vovchansk early on October 20, wounding two people and causing damage to civilian infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Russian forces "fired artillery, mortars, rockets, and other weapons at civilian-populated areas," Synyehubov said, wounding two men and destroying a youth center and damaging several residential buildings.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops were fighting off increasingly heavy Russian assaults on Avdiyivka, just north of the eastern city of Donetsk, where Moscow has been attempting a breakthrough for the past several weeks, the military said.
"The enemy has resumed offensive actions and does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka," Ukraine's military General Staff reported on October 20.
On October 19, the head of the Avdiyivka military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said the Russian bombardment of the city had intensified after a short lull, likely caused by the exhaustion of Russian ammunition stocks.
The Ukrainian military also repelled more than 30 Russian attempts to break through their lines in Kupyansk, in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the General Staff said, adding that Kyiv's forces continued their advance in the direction of the southern city of Melitopol.
The battlefield information could not be independently verified.
With reporting by AFP
Migrants Who Got Russian Citizenship 'Should Lose It' If They Refuse To Fight In Ukraine
Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin has said that migrants who obtained Russian citizenship should be stripped of it if they refuse to fight in Ukraine. "If, as a citizen of the Russian Federation, one is not ready to fulfill one's military duty, one should be deprived of Russian citizenship," Bastrykin was quoted by the committee's press service as saying on October 19. In August, security forces conducted raids in several Russian regions in search of men who recently received Russian citizenship and did not register for the military. The police handed them summonses on the spot or immediately took them to military barracks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., EU To Seek Unity In The Face Of Crises At Summit
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen in Washington on October 20, at a summit set to deliver a message of unity on conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
The EU-U.S. summit takes place against a backdrop of global crises, as fighting rages on in Ukraine while Israel declared war on Hamas after a surprise attack by the group this month.
U.S. and European leaders will be keen to present a united front, seeking to strengthen their "strategic partnership."
On October 19, European Commission President von der Leyen said that the risk of a wider regional conflict from the Israel-Hamas war is real.
Speaking in Washington, von der Leyen said: "We have seen the Arab streets fill with rage all across the region. So the risk of a regional spillover is real."
She described Iran as "Hamas's patron" and said it "only wants to fuel the fire of chao," while Russia, "Iran's wartime customer," is watching carefully, she said, adding that "Russia and Hamas are alike."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Court Prolongs Detention Of RFE/RL Journalist Until October 23
A Russian court has accepted a request by prosecutors to extend the detention of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva after she was picked up earlier this week by police on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.
The press service of the Sovetsky district Court of Kazan said Kurmasheva's detention was extended by 72 hours, which would bring it to 1 p.m. Moscow time on October 23.
Wearing a black hooded jacket and a white COVID-style breathing mask, Kurmasheva sat in a glass box and waved during the hearing.
Kurmasheva -- a journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service based in the Czech Republic, who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities, according to local media reports based on court documents they've seen.
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and charged this time with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said that Kurmasheva is suspected of failing "to fulfill the obligation established by the legislation of the Russian Federation to submit to the authorized body documents necessary for inclusion in the register of foreign agents, committed by a person carrying out the targeted collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of the Russian Federation, whose receipt by foreign sources can be used against the security of the Russian Federation."
It did not give any further details.
"We are concerned by the decision to prolong Alsu's detention," RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin said. "Journalism is not a crime. She must be released to her family immediately."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Moscow was engaged in a campaign to persecute U.S. citizens. He did not comment further on Kurmasheva's detention.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies. It has also been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"The persecution of Alsu Kurmasheva is an example of the relentless crackdown on journalism and the right to freedom of expression in Russia," said Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
"It also marks an alarming escalation in the harassment of media professionals, as it’s the first time this offence has been used to directly target a journalist for their professional activities, putting her at risk of a five-year imprisonment."
The UN Human Rights Office, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the chairman of the U.S. House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee also called for the immediate release of Kurmasheva.
The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that Kurmasheva had been arrested but it had not received official notification from Russia over the matter.
The foreign agent law allows authorities to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
In March, a Moscow court declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the law.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Says It Is Coordinating Middle East Policy With China
Russia says it is coordinating its policy in the Middle East and North Africa with China. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on October 19 that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks in Doha with Zhai Jun, China's special envoy for the Middle East, in which they exchanged views on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. "There was confirmation of the constant focus of Moscow and Beijing on close coordination of efforts in the interests of a political settlement of this and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region," the ministry said in a statement.
NATO Diplomats Discuss Growing Concern Over Hungary's 'Deepening Relationship With Russia' At Budapest Meeting
NATO ambassadors met on October 19 in Budapest as concerns grow over Hungary’s relations with Russia following talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman told RFE/RL that the diplomats have “security concerns” over the “deepening relationship" between Russia and the NATO and EU member.
The ambassadors, including a representative of Sweden, whose membership in NATO is pending, gathered in the Hungarian capital just days after Orban met Putin at a forum in China where they discussed bilateral cooperation in natural gas and crude oil transportation as well as nuclear energy.
“It is worrying that Hungary has decided to contact Putin in this way,” Pressman said.
“We see Hungary as an ally, but at the same time we also see that Hungary is deepening its relationship with Russia despite its brutal war in Ukraine,” he added.
Pressman also said that Washington expects these “legitimate security concerns” to be taken seriously by the Hungarian government.
Orban was the first leader of an EU country to meet with Putin since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant accusing the Russian president of a war crime over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Days earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow for an energy forum and said that Budapest has no intention of reducing purchases of Russian oil supplied through the Druzhba pipeline even though the EU has sanctioned the Russian oil sector.
Orban has spoken out against the Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and has opposed plans to grant more aid to Ukraine.
In his recent meeting with Putin, Orban reportedly told the Russian leader it was crucial for all of Europe, including Hungary, that the flow of refugees, sanctions, and fighting stop.
Orban’s strengthening of ties with Russia has resulted in strains in Hungary’s relations with NATO and EU allies in recent years.
Ukrainian Parliament Votes In Favor Of Bill To Ban Churches Affiliated With Russia
The Ukrainian parliament has given initial approval to legislation that would ban religious organizations associated with Russia, a measure that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) says is aimed directly at banning it from Ukraine.
Deputies voted on October 19 to support the bill in its first reading, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament, on Telegram. The measure must be backed in a second reading and approved by the president to go into force.
The UOC is a branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church that previously was under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox patriarch in Moscow. It cut ties with Moscow in May over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but it has been accused of maintaining links with Russia.
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on October 19 that 68 criminal cases, including accusations of treason, had been initiated against UOC representatives since Russia's invasion.
Earlier this year, Ukrainian authorities accused UOC Metropolitan Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and denying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and placed him under house arrest. He has denied the accusations.
Ukrainian authorities leveled new accusations against the UOC on October 19, saying that the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church is involved in creating private military companies in Russia for the war against Ukraine.
"According to the instructions of the Moscow Patriarch, their [private military companies] are engaged in the recruitment and combat training of mercenaries for the war against Ukraine,” the Security Service of Ukraine said.
It said one such private military company, St. Andrew's Cross, is documented to operate out of a cathedral in St. Petersburg.
"Within the walls of the religious institution, its representatives recruit parishioners for further inclusion in the composition of the occupying groups of the Russian Federation, which are involved in the front line,” the SBU said.
The bill passed by the Verkhovna Rada on October 19 would ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence "in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine." It says a court of law would be empowered to terminate such activities.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church said in a statement issued after the vote that the bill is essentially aimed at banning the UOC.
“The draft law itself does not mention the UOC, but its origin (a decision of the National Security Council regarding the UOC), media, and political support indicate that this law will be applied to the UOC, which is actually an independent church,” it said, adding that the parliament is “deliberately trying to pass [the UOC] off as the Russian Orthodox Church.”
The UOC also says the draft law would not comply with the Ukrainian Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights and accuses Kyiv of trying to portray its Ukrainian clergymen and believers as "agents of the Russian Federation."
The Russian Orthodox Church has staunchly backed President Vladimir Putin and Moscow’s invasion.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakhstan Says It Restricted Export Of War-Related Goods To Russia
Kazakhstan has restricted the export of goods to Russia that can be used for military purposes following demands from the West that the Central Asian nation and its neighbors abide by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kazakh Deputy Trade Minister Kairat Torebaev said on October 19 that the export to Russia of 106 goods “related to the war” had been banned by the government, including items such as drone components, electronics, and computer chips manufactured abroad.
“We have completely restricted their export,” he said.
Western countries have criticized Kazakhstan and other Central Asian governments for allowing military supplies to cross their borders and flow into Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
An RFE/RL investigation published in June revealed how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Kyrgyz and Kazakh firms -- some set up shortly after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine -- and end up in the hands of companies that have supplied the Russian defense industry.
Both the United States and the European Union have been urging Central Asian governments to resist efforts by Moscow to use trade routes through the region to evade sanctions imposed on Russia because of its war.
The EU has sought to crack down on re-exports of sensitive goods by third countries to Russia with a measure allowing it to restrict certain exports to states that fail to cooperate.
The October 19 announcement came weeks after Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev vowed not to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
“Kazakhstan has unambiguously stated that it will follow the sanctions regime,” Toqaev said on September 28.
Kazakhstan is a close economic and military ally of Moscow, and it shares a 7,500-kilometer border with Russia and has strong ties with Moscow despite its invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier in October Tokaev met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow.
Kazakhstan was among 32 countries that abstained from voting on a UN resolution calling for an immediate end to Russia's war in Ukraine and the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory in February 2023.
Finland Blocks Russian Property Acquisitions Over Defense Concerns
Finland's Defense Ministry said on October 19 that it had blocked three planned property transactions involving Russian buyers on grounds that allowing the acquisitions to take place could hamper the defense of Finnish territory. "The real estate acquisitions in question can be considered to hinder the organization of national defense or the surveillance and safeguarding of territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement. The decision concerns two properties in Ruokolahti and one in Kitee, the Defense Ministry said, both near the Russian border in southern Finland.
Finnish Police Complete On-Site Probe At Damaged Baltic Sea Pipeline
Finnish police said on October 19 that they had completed their crime scene investigation into the damage to a subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.
The Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia ruptured earlier this month in what authorities said may have been a deliberate act of sabotage, cutting off the flow of gas between the two countries until April at least.
A gas pipeline and telecoms cable connecting the two countries were damaged on October 8. Helsinki is investigating the pipeline incident, while Tallinn is probing the cable incident.
Finnish police said in a statement that samples collected at the site of the damaged pipeline in cooperation with Finland's armed forces and coast guard would now be analyzed.
Meanwhile, Estonia says it will also probe the damage to a Baltic Sea telecommunications cable connecting the country to Sweden as part of its ongoing investigation into the Balticonnector rupture.
Sweden said on October 17 that a third link had been damaged. Estonia said on October 19 its probe would be expanded to include that incident.
Bosnia Raises Terrorism Threat Level Due To Gaza Conflict
Bosnia-Herzegovina has stepped up security measures amid what the government said were ''growing concerns over potential repercussions'' stemming from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Security Minister Nenad Nesic on October 19 reassured the public that the authorities were prepared to face any challenges. Several European countries, including France, Austria, and neighboring Slovenia, have also raised their terrorism-threat levels. Around half of Bosnia's 3.3 million people are Muslim, a large majority being moderate in their religious beliefs, although some Bosniaks were radicalized by foreign fighters during the 1992-95 war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Mahsa Amini And Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' Movement Win EU's Sakharov Prize
Mahsa Amini and the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace prize.
The 22-year-old Amini died in Tehran in September 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction. The authorities claimed she had died due to medical problems, but her family and witnesses at the scene of her arrest said she was beaten by police and died as a result of her injuries.
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, said when announcing the winners on October 19 that the "brutal murder" of Amini "marked a turning point" in the battle for women's rights in Iran.
"The selection of our daughter as the winner of the most prestigious human rights award of the European Union shows the attention you and the world community pay to the oppression of [Mahsa] and many of her generation who lost their lives unjustly because of the desire to live a free life," Amini's father said in a statement to RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
"We believe that people's solidarity and political and social relations around the world should make the world a safer place for children and youth and human life. Those who have many dreams to live a better life in a safe world. Our daughter is not dead. We live with her. We are happy that her name became a symbol of freedom and equality in the world and we feel that she is happy and pleased like us."
Amini's death in September 2022 triggered anti-government protests in Iran in what is considered to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown on demonstrations that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
"I'm very happy, I expected it. I knew it, [she] deserves it. [She's] worth more than this," Amini’s mother Mojgan Eftekhari told Radio Farda after the announcement.
"It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history. The world has heard the chants of Women, Rights, Freedom -- three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity, and freedom in Iran," she said.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, with many defiantly removing their hijabs, or Islamic head scarves, in public as a sign of protest. Some -- including celebrities and other luminaries -- posted videos of themselves on social media cutting their hair.
Iranian authorities have tried to tighten restrictions on wearing the hijab, while at the same time making the system less confrontational. But those efforts have largely failed.
On October 1, 16-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly assaulted by police on the Tehran subway for not wearing a hijab. She has been in coma since the alleged assault on the Tehran Metro and doctors recently said her condition is deteriorating.
As part of a brutal and sometimes deadly crackdown on dissent, Iran's security institutions have escalated their aggressive campaign to curb free speech, detaining thousands over the past year in a country that international human rights organizations have consistently ranked as one of the world's top oppressors.
Earlier this week, an Iranian court sentenced Amini’s lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, to one year in prison on a charge of “propaganda against the system” after he spoke to media about her case.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. Named in honor of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, it was set up in 1988 to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms and comes with a sum of 50,000 euros ($53,000).
Last year, the European Parliament awarded the prize to the people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Other previous winners include the jailed Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, the democratic opposition in Belarus, and the jailed advocate for China's Uyghur minority, Ilham Tohti.
The other shortlisted nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize were rights activists Vilma Nunez de Escorcia and Monsignor Rolando Jose Alvarez Lagos from Nicaragua and three women who have fought for abortion rights -- Justyna Wydrzynska from Poland, Morena Herrera from El Salvador, and Colleen McNicholas from the United States.
The movement for women's rights in Iran was also recognized earlier in October by the Nobel Committee, which awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Mohammadi and recognized the hundreds of thousands of people who "have demonstrated against Iran's theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women."
Bucharest Says Kyiv Recognizes Romanian As Official Language of Romanian Minority
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Kyiv has decided to officially recognize Romanian as the language of Ukraine's Romanian minority and welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's backing of the move. Ciolacu confirmed the move in a post on X, formerly Twitter. His message came after the first joint meeting of the Romanian and Ukrainian governments in Kyiv on October 18. President Klaus Iohannis also saluted Kyiv's decision. "I welcome the step taken today by Ukraine's government in implementing the understanding on the issue of so-called 'Moldovan' artificial language I reached with President Zelenskiy last week in Bucharest," Iohannis tweeted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Belarusian Activist Handed Another Year In 'Strict-Regime' Prison
Zmitser Dashkevich, a well-known Belarusian activist who was not released from prison in July after finishing an 18-month term he was handed for taking part in the 2020 anti-government rallies, has been sentenced to another year in a strict-regime prison, this time on a charge of "blatantly disobeying penitentiary guards." Dashkevich's wife, Nasta, is currently serving a parole-like three-year sentence for taking part in the 2020 rallies against the official results of the presidential poll that declared the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the winner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
'Prime Suspect' Detained In Killing Of Iranian Filmmaker And Wife
Iranian authorities say they have arrested the “prime suspect” in the suspected murder of the renowned artist couple, Dariush Mehrjui and Vahideh Mohammadi-Far, who were found stabbed to death in their residence outside the capital, Tehran.
The official IRNA news agency on October 19 cited a police spokesperson as saying that after "meticulous technical investigations and data cross-referencing, the main assailant, already in police custody, has been conclusively identified."
The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing to uncover potential accomplices in the case.
The pair were stabbed to death over the weekend at their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iranian cinemas's new wave in the early 1970s.
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the killings and similar crimes in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders.
The apprehension of the suspect comes a day after an emotional funeral ceremony for the couple, which saw a significant gathering of the film and arts community, as well as the general public.
During the ceremony, some attendees voiced their dissent through protest slogans such as "Women, life, freedom,” highlighting the grief and defiance running through the crowd.
The deaths of Mehrjui and Mohammadi-Far have evoked memories of past political murders in Iran, especially the killing of activists Dariush Foruhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar in 1998. Both were ardent critics of Iran's religious leadership and faced consistent surveillance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Todd Prince
In Major Address, Biden Lays Groundwork For Massive Aid To Ukraine, Israel
Laying the groundwork to ask U.S lawmakers for tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Ukraine and Israel, President Joe Biden linked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip who attacked Israel, saying both were threats to global democracy and security in remarks the Kremlin called "unacceptable."
Speaking in a rare address from the Oval Office in the White House late on October 19, Biden said he is going to send an urgent funding request to the U.S. Congress, which reportedly will total more than $100 billion over the next year, that will be critical for the two major allies immersed in wars.
"Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said, adding the funds were “a smart investment” that will “pay dividends for American security for generations."
The Kremlin slammed Biden's "rhetoric," saying it "is hardly befitting of responsible national leaders, and such rhetoric is hardly acceptable to us."
Ahead of his speech, the White House said Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reiterate Washington's support for Kyiv in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022.
Afterward, Zelenskiy thanked Biden for his "powerful address."
"Together, we will not allow hatred [to] destroy freedom, and we will not let terrorists destroy democracy. Our common goal is to protect the free way of life for all of our nations," he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"The unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States is incredibly encouraging for all of our warriors and for our entire nation. America’s investment in Ukraine’s defense will ensure long-term security for all of Europe and the world," Zelenskiy added.
The request for funds -- U.S. media have quoted sources as saying some $60 billion of it will be earmarked for Ukraine and another $14 billion for Israel -- comes amid recent warnings from the Biden administration that time is running out to prevent Ukraine, which is struggling with a grueling counteroffensive as its weapon supplies dwindle, from faltering as it seeks to repel Russian troops.
The package would also include funds for Taiwan and U.S. border security.
Congress will have to approve the new funds. At present, however, legislative work in Washington is largely at a standstill because the House of Representatives has no speaker.
It is also uncertain whether such a package would pass, as support for military aid to Ukraine has been uneven in recent months with even some Democrats questioning how much money should go to Kyiv.
Ivo Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO and chief executive officer of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, told RFE/RL that by linking Israeli and Ukrainian aid, Biden has made it difficult for Congress to reject the aid package.
If the aid package is approved, it "undermines once again Vladimir Putin's calculation that the West is about to collapse when it comes to supporting Ukraine."
"You understand, if you're living in Russia, that Ukraine is not going to go away. That they will have continued military capabilities to fight," he said.
Biden said a failure to support Ukraine and Israel, which appears poised to launch a ground attack on Hamas militants in response to their incursion last week into Israeli territory that left more than 1,400 Israeli citizens dead, will jeopardize U.S. security and its status of a "partner other nations want to work with."
"To put all that at risk, if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel -- it's just not worth it," Biden, speaking hours after a lightning trip to Israel to show support for Jerusalem, said in his address.
He added that making decisions during times of war “requires asking very hard questions” and "clarity about the objectives and an honest assessment about whether the path you are on will achieve those objectives."
He noted that since the invasion of Ukraine was launched, Putin and other senior Russian lawmakers have threatened Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, all members of NATO.
Biden said that if Moscow carried out an attack on those countries, or any other member of the military alliance, the United States "will defend every inch of NATO."
"We’ll have something that we do not seek," he said. "We do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or against Russia."
“We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen," Biden said.
North Korea's Kim Expresses Resolve To Fulfill Agreements Made With Kremlin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his resolve to fulfill agreements made last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, state media KCNA reported on October 20. Kim and Lavrov discussed ways to ramp up cooperation to actively respond to regional and global issues, KCNA said. Lavrov also conveyed Putin's greetings to Kim. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Lavrov signed a plan for exchanges in 2024-25 as they explored ways to expand cooperation in politics, the economy, science, and technology, KCNA said.
- By AP
World Food Program Appeals For $19 Million To Provide Emergency Food In Quake-Hit Afghanistan
The United Nations' World Food Program has appealed for $19 million to provide emergency assistance to tens of thousands of people affected by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that has rocked western Afghanistan. Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, said it was helping survivors but it urgently needed more funding because "we are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program." The group said it was working to provide emergency food assistance to 100,000 people in the region.
Russia Detains RFE/RL Journalist Sparking Warnings Of A New Level Of Censorship By Moscow
Russia has detained Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media worker to be held by Moscow this year, triggering a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
Kurmasheva -- a journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service based in the Czech Republic, who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport, where her U.S. and Russian passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her passports.
Authorities initially fined her for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
While still waiting for the return of her passports, Kurmasheva was detained again and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
“Alsu is a highly respected colleague, devoted wife, and dedicated mother to two children,” RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin said in a statement.
“She needs to be released so she can return to her family immediately," he added. Kurmasheva lives in Prague with her husband and children.
The Russian government did not immediately comment.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies. It has also been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"The persecution of Alsu Kurmasheva is an example of the relentless crackdown on journalism and the right to freedom of expression in Russia," said Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
"It also marks an alarming escalation in the harassment of media professionals, as it’s the first time this offence has been used to directly target a journalist for their professional activities, putting her at risk of a five-year imprisonment."
The UN Human Rights Office, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the chairman of the U.S. House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee also called for the immediate release of Kurmasheva.
The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that Kurmasheva had been arrested but it had not received official notification from Russia over the matter.
"This appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing U.S. citizens," State Department spokesman Matt Miller told reporters.
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "appalled" by Kurmasheva’s detention.
"This is sadly another example of Russia’s war on freedom of expression, and shows that the Putin regime is targeting Americans. I call for her immediate release,” McCaul said.
The foreign agent law allows authorities to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
In March, a Moscow court declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the law.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Court Sentences Ex-Police Officers Over 2014 Maidan Shootings
A Ukrainian court on October 18 handed a former police officer a life sentence and gave two others 15-year prison terms over the deaths of dozens of people killed in 2014 during the Maidan protests that toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. All three former officers were sentenced in absentia by Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district court because they were handed over to Russia in 2019 in a prisoner exchange. The Prosecutor-General's Office said on Telegram it would appeal the verdicts, but the message was deleted. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Number Of Russians Convicted Of Terrorism Has Increased Eightfold
The number of Russians convicted under the country’s terrorist act has increased eightfold this year, according to the Telegram channel We Can Explain, which cited researchers who studied statistics from the Supreme Court. The data showed that 39 people were convicted under the terrorist act from January to June. This compares with five people convicted during the same period last year. According to the researchers, the increase is mainly due to arson attacks on military registration and enlistment offices since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and last year’s mobilization. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Iranians Flock To Funeral Of Famed Filmmaker Mehrjui And His Wife Despite Police Presence
Renowned Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, screenwriter Vahideh Mohammadi-Far, were buried on October 18 after dying under mysterious circumstances in a funeral attended by many of the country's most well-known artists with riot police looking on.
The pair were stabbed to death over the weekend at their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran, Iranian judicial officials said on October 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s.
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the killings and similar crimes in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders.
As the ceremony progressed in central Tehran, attendees chanted slogans such as "Women, life, freedom" and "Murderers, murderers should be disgraced," highlighting the grief and defiance running through the crowd.
Other raised placards during the ceremony that read, "In exchange, we have security," a thinly veiled critique of the government's recent claims that despite more than a year of nationwide unrest, Iran enjoys a "state of security."
Videos shared with RFE/RL’s Radio Farda captured other slogans such as "Death to the murderer of this crime" and "Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life for Iran."
The ceremony also saw Marzieh Borumand, head of the House of Cinema, take the stage and make a controversial statement to the government to "be good to us, and we will fight alongside you against Israel."
The reference to the current war being fought between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip elicited boos from some sections of the audience.
The deaths of Mehrjui and Mohammadi-Far have evoked memories of past political murders in Iran, especially the killing of activists Dariush Foruhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar in 1998. Both were ardent critics of Iran's religious leadership and faced consistent surveillance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
