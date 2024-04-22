News
Ex-Employee Of Banned Belsat TV Jailed On Extremism Charge
The Minsk City Court on April 22 sentenced a former employee of the Poland-based Belsat television channel, which was declared extremist and banned in the country in November 2021, to two years in prison. The court found Anastasia Matsyash guilty of being a member of an extremist group and also ordered her to pay a 20,000-ruble ($6,100) fine. Matsyash rejected the charge and maintains her innocence. Several journalists from Belsat, as well as individuals who gave interviews to the news agency, have been imprisoned on extremism charges after it was banned in Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
More News
Russia Sentences Spokesman For Facebook Owner To Six Years In Prison
A military court in Russia on April 22 sentenced Andy Stone, the spokesman for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in absentia to six years in prison for the "justification of terrorism." Prosecutors sought seven years in prison for Stone. Earlier in February a Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for Stone, who was targeted due to a policy change he announced in March 2022, less than a month after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The policy shift by Meta allowed some calls for violence against Russian invaders, including President Vladimir Putin, to be made on Facebook or Instagram. To read the original story on Current Time, click here.
Mudslides Triggered By Heavy Rains In Kyrgyzstan Kill 1
Kyrgyzstan’s Emergencies Ministry said over the weekend that a mudslide in the southern region of Osh killed one person on April 20. Several roads were closed due to the mudslide in the districts of Alai, Kara-Kulja, Ozgon, and Kara-Suu. Another mudslide in the southern region of Jalal-Abad damaged 45 households and four private houses in the village of Barpy. Kyrgyzstan's north has been plagued by severe flooding for weeks. In neighboring Uzbekistan, heavy rains caused mudslides and floods in the eastern region of Samarkand over the weekend. No casualties were officially reported there. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here. To watch a video about mudslides and floods in Uzbekistan, click here.
Ex-Wagner Mercenary Allegedly Dismembers Woman After Returning From Ukraine
Police in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region detained Aleksei Serov, a former fighter for the Wagner mercenary group, over the weekend on suspicion of killing and dismembering a 20-year-old woman. The 42-year-old man was detained after police found a suitcase in his apartment with parts of a human body. Serov confessed that he killed his acquaintance after a quarrel and dismembered her and planned to get rid of the body. Serov was recruited by the Wagner mercenary group in late 2022 from a penitentiary in Udmurtia, where he was serving a 12-year prison term for murder. He was pardoned after serving for Russia in Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Additional Rescue Teams Sent To West Kazakhstan To Tackle Flood Situation
ASTANA -- The Kazakh government has sent additional rescue teams to the Central Asian nation's West Kazakhstan region to deal with ongoing floods, which have hit much of the country's north and west. Meanwhile, across the border in southern Russia, officials braced for the Ishim River to crest.
The Kazakh government said in a statement on April 22 that 600 military personnel and experts from the Emergencies Ministry had been deployed to the region, where the water level in the Zhaiyq River in the regional capital, Oral, reached 8.5 meters a day earlier, which is above the point where it is considered "dangerous."
Emergencies Ministry spokesman Asqar Sharip said on April 22 that 23,085 people returned to their houses after water levels went down in the northern regions of Amola, Aqtobe, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan. According to Sharip, 8,872 people, including 3,852 children, remain in temporary shelters.
"The water was diverted from 4,554 private houses and 2,767 households. More than 11.4 million cubic meters of water have been pumped out, 5.3 million sand sacks were used to stop the water," Sharip said, "Works to divert and pump out water from 5,842 private houses and 1,061 households are under way in the four regions named."
Kazakh officials said earlier that at least seven people died and two went missing in the floods.
In neighboring Russia, emergency officials said on April 22 that the situation remains tense in several regions flooded by a combination of heavy rains and a massive snowmelt sparked by unseasonably warm weather.
The situation remains especially dramatic in the Russian regions of Tyumen, Orenburg, and Kurgan, officials said, with thousands of people forced to leave their homes.
"The situation with flooding in the Tyumen Region remains tense," Regional Governor Aleksandr Moor said on Telegram.
"The Ishim River in the city has exceeded 10.5 meters. The rise over the last 24 hours was 140 centimeters. But the intensity of the increase has subsided and we expect the maximum water level to be hit in the near future," he said, adding that the river could crest as early as late on April 22.
As of April 22, officials said 14,743 private houses remain under water in 190 towns and villages in Russia's southern regions bordering Kazakhstan.
With reporting by Tengrinews
Muscovite Gets Parole-Like Sentence For Talking To RFE/RL
A Moscow court on April 22 handed a five-year parole-like sentence to a 38-year-old man for condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an on-street interview in July 2022 with a reporter from RFE/RL. A certain amount of Yury Kokhovets's monthly salary will be deducted by the State Treasury during his term as part of the sentence. Kokhovets was was found guilty of spreading false information about Russia's armed forces after he condemned the war in Ukraine and said Russian authorities were responsible for the war. Kokhovets was detained in March 2023 and later released, but ordered not to leave Moscow. Kokhovets stated at the trial that he was exercising his constitutional right to freely express his opinion while talking with the RFE/RL journalist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran, Pakistan Hold First Talks Since Cross-Border Strikes
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 22 in Islamabad in their first meeting since their countries exchanged missile strikes in February.
Raisi’s three-day trip to neighboring Pakistan is part of efforts by both countries to mend relations that were strained earlier this year.
Iran and Pakistan share a porous 900-kilometer border where separatists opposed to the governments in Tehran and Pakistan operate.
In February, Iran struck what it described as bases used by Iranian Baluch separatists in Pakistan. Islamabad responded by targeting locations in Iran it said were used by Pakistani Baluch separatists.
The Iranian president was greeted at the airport by Housing Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada before receiving a formal welcome from Sharif.
Authorities have deployed hundreds of additional police and paramilitary forces to ensure security during the visit as Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence.
According to a statement released by the premier’s office, Sharif and Raisi discussed a range of issues to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields and vowed to cooperate to fight terrorism.
They are also expected to hold a joint news conference later on April 22.
Iran’s official news agency IRNA said eight cooperation documents will be signed during Raisi’s visit.
The two sides will also discuss a multibillion gas pipeline project, which has been on hold since 2014. The project -- opposed by Washington for what it says is a violation of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program -- was launched in 2013 to supply much-needed Iranian natural gas to energy-starved Pakistan.
Raisi is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation. He plans to visit Karachi, the country's biggest city, and Lahore, where he will meet with the Pakistan's recently elected first female chief minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Raisi will travel to Sri Lanka after wrapping up his Pakistan visit.
With reporting by AP
Russian Media Watchdog Blocks Reporters Without Borders' Website
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on April 22 that it has "restricted access" to the website of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) group, which monitors the rights of journalists around the world, the NGO Roskomsvoboda reported. Roskomnadzor said the move was made over RSF's "spreading false news about the special military operation," a term Russian officials use to describe Moscow's full-scale ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. RSF, headquartered in Paris, was established in 1985 to defend press freedom and the right to free and reliable information. To read the original by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine Expects War Situation To Worsen From May As EU Considers Aid
European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg to discuss bolstering the bloc's support for Kyiv as the head of Ukraine's military intelligence warned the situation in the war with Russia could worsen amid intensifying air attacks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
EU foreign ministers were scheduled to meet on April 22 to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defenses as Russia continues to target Ukraine with drones and missiles.
Russia has stepped up its air attacks on energy infrastructure and other targets, putting pressure on the EU to supply more air defenses to Ukraine.
Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, told the BBC that his country faced "a rather difficult situation" on the front line against the Russians from mid-May.
"But it is not catastrophic, and we need to understand that," he added. "Armageddon will not happen, as many people are now saying."
Budanov's comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview with U.S. broadcaster NBC on April 21 that Russia wants to occupy Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region before May 9, the day Russia celebrates as Victory Day to mark the defeat of Germany in World War II.
The meeting in Luxembourg comes after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a package worth more than $60 billion in Ukrainian aid that will head to the Senate for discussion this week, clearing the way for President Joe Biden to sign it into law.
Western leaders welcomed the approval of the package, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "Ukraine deserves all the support it can get against Russia."
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson, while also noting the holdup in Congress. "Better late than too late. And I hope it is not too late for Ukraine."
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the complicated logistics of getting U.S. assistance to the front line would mean that "Ukrainian forces may suffer additional setbacks" while waiting for it to arrive.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States, Britain, and France on April 22 of risking a “direct military clash” between nuclear powers by bolstering their support for Ukraine.
Hours before the meeting in Luxembourg, Russia launched seven Shahed-type kamikaze drones at Ukraine, most of which were shot down. Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, said drones targeted a farm, where they damaged a warehouse and some machinery.
The Shahed drones are cheap and effective unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made by Iran. Tehran insists that it is not supplying Russia with drones to use against Ukraine.
Iran used the same drones on April 14 to target Israel in an unprecedented attack that included more than 300 UAVs and missiles.
During their meeting in Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers will also discuss expanding the bloc's sanctions on Iran for its attack on Israel, which Tehran says was retaliation for the bombing of its embassy complex in Syria earlier this month. The attack, which Iran blames on Israel, killed seven military officers, including two generals.
Many EU countries have called for widening the drone-related sanctions regime to cover missiles and transfers to Iranian proxy forces in the Middle East.
With reporting by Reuters and the AP
2 Police Officers Killed In Attack In Russia's North Caucasus
The Interior Ministry in Russia's North Caucasus region of Karachai-Cherkessia said on April 22 that unknown attackers opened fire on a police patrol, killing two officers and wounding another one. The two police officers killed in the attack were identified as Lieutenant Murat Kalakhanov and Sergeant Roman Gushchin. The Investigative Committee said it had launched an investigation into "a deadly attack against law enforcement officers and illegal firearms possession." Several Telegram channels reported that during the overnight attack in the city of Karachayevsk, unknown assailants managed to take a pistol, an AK-47, and ammunition from the officers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Downs Several Russian Kamikaze Drones
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down five combat drones and one reconnaissance drone launched by Russia in the early hours of April 22. The air force said Russia had launched seven Iranian-made Shahed-type kamikaze drones from Cape Chauda in the Moscow-occupied Crimea region. Russia also launched three antiaircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, according to Ukraine. In Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said the drones targeted a farm, where they damaged a warehouse and agricultural machinery. No human casualties were reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Says Russia Wants To Capture Chasiv Yar By May 9
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview with a U.S. broadcaster on April 21 that Russia wants to occupy Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region before May 9, the day that Russia celebrates as Victory Day to mark the defeat of Germany in World War II.
Zelenskiy said on NBC that he expects an influx of weapons will arrive in Ukraine “in time,” and its forces will to be able to “repel the enemy, and then defeat the plans of the Russian Federation for full-scale counteroffensive actions in June."
Zelenskiy was interviewed the day after the U.S. House of Representatives finally approved $61 billion in new U.S. aid, giving Ukraine and its soldiers on the battlefield a morale boost just as Russian forces claimed territorial gains near Chasiv Yar.
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, recently said that top Russian military leaders set the capture of Chasiv Yar as a goal for its troops by May 9.
Ukrainian forces currently are holding out in the Chasiv Yar area despite a lack the necessary weapons, according to Zelenskiy.
"I was recently in the region. I spoke with the fighters," he said, reiterating their need for equipment "to fight against Russian reconnaissance drones, which are correcting Russia's artillery fire."
Maksym Zhorin, commander on the front line in the area, told national television on April 21 that all positions around Chasiv Yar were under Ukrainian control.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on April 21 that Russian forces have taken control of Bohdanivka, located just to the west of the city of the Russian-held city of Bakhmut.
Ukraine has described Bohdanivka as an important post in keeping the Russians from advancing westward through the Donetsk region to the cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.
In its evening report on April 21, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military mentioned the town of Bohdanivka as one of a series of villages where it said Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. It said about 20 settlements in the Donetsk region, including Chasiv Yar, came under artillery and mortar fire.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry denied last week that Russia had captured all of Bohdanivka, while acknowledging it had lost some positions in the village in eastern Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian military also said in its evening report that its forces shot down two Kh-59 cruise missiles and repelled nine attacks in the area of Terna in the Donetsk region.
With reporting by Reuters
Low Voter Turnout Scuttles Mayoral Recall Vote In Northern Kosovo
The Central Election Commission of Kosovo said turnout for elections on April 21 in four mostly Serbian municipalities in the north of the country fell far short of the 50 percent required to validate the results and therefore the election failed.
Only 253 people out of a combined estimated 46,000 registered voters across all four municipalities turned out, the head of the
Central Election Commission said at a press conference after polls closed.
The head of the commission said the majority of registered voters did not vote as required by law, so the necessary 50 percent was not reached, "therefore we conclude that the citizens' initiative for the removal of the mayors of Leposavic, Zubin Potok, Zvecan, and North Mitrovica municipalities has failed."
The vote took place amid a boycott by the leading Serb political grouping.
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani said the election had been an opportunity for citizens in the northern municipalities to remove the current mayors and elect new ones through a recall process, but voters "largely did not take advantage" of the opportunity.
"Unfortunately, this was primarily due to pressure from Belgrade, exerted by the Serbian List and illegal criminal structures," Osmani said on X. "Once again, Serbia has illegally interfered in the electoral process of another country. Once again, [Serbian President Aleksandar] Vucic has not kept his word given to international partners."
The United States appreciated the efforts made by Kosovar election officials to allow all citizens registered in the four municipalities to participate in the vote, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement e-mailed to RFE/RL.
"We understand from international observation teams that there was extremely low voter turnout," the spokesperson said. "There is therefore no decision by the voters to recall the mayors. The mayors in place were elected, and remain in place, under Kosovo’s legal framework."
Local Government Administration Minister Elbert Krasniqi said earlier that the powerful Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which called the boycott, wants a "monopoly" on the politics of the Serbian community in Kosovo.
"They see the institutions only for themselves and not for the citizens," said Krasniqi in a statement issued in Leposavic, where he visited polling stations. "They continue to have seats reserved for the Serbian community in the Assembly of Kosovo and do not represent the interests of the citizens, but receive the salaries of the Assembly of Kosovo."
The voting is the latest irritant between Kosovo's majority ethnic Albanian population and tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo who, along with Belgrade, reject the former Serbian province's 2008 declaration of sovereignty and Pristina's authority.
The powerful Srpska Lista (Serbian List) party that represents many Serbs has urged them to boycott the mayoral by-elections in the North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic municipalities.
Pristina cleared the path to the recall votes last September amid international pressure to hold new elections after ethnic Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted voting in April 2023 to replace Serbs who quit in protest over an intensifying administrative spat between Serbia and Kosovo.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and normalization has eluded the former Yugoslav neighbors despite over a decade of EU-mediated talks that has failed to build sufficient trust or a binding road map to ensure Serb representation and Kosovar membership of international institutions including the United Nations.
Recently, Pristina stepped up pressure on its Serb population by suddenly prohibiting use of the Serbian dinar in January despite its continued use throughout many mostly Serb areas for essential payments and pensions and other supports from Serbia.
The abrupt restriction drew criticism from Belgrade and from many of Kosovo's strongest allies, including the United States, of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti as he continues a long-running test of wills with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
The Serbian List has criticized voter registers in the four municipalities as "outdated," and said on April 7 it would boycott the elections.
Serbian List leader Zlatan Elek alleged "unfeasible procedures" for the April 21 voting and said the number of registered ethnic Albanians on the lists of local voters "has grown" since voting a year ago. He said voter lists "do not reflect the real situation on the ground."
"The position of the Serbian List is not to participate in the referendum called by Albin Kurti, because he did everything to make it fail," Elek said.
The dispute over the mayoralties escalated after ethnic Serbs in late 2022 quit those and other official posts -- including on the police force and posts within the so-called parallel institutions that operate in Kosovo with Serbian support despite Pristina's insistence that they are illegal.
After elections to replace the mayors in the four towns, Kurti's government ignored international pleas to de-escalate the situation and sought in May 2023 to forcibly seat ethnic Albanians who'd been declared the winners despite paltry turnout reflecting the ongoing boycott.
Local resistance -- some allege with direct support from Belgrade -- erupted into violence that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers and reminded the international community of the depth of tensions in a region only decades removed from ethnic cleansings and bitter warfare.
After the Kosovar government established a procedure for possible recall votes, Serbs were said to have collected signatures from the required one-fifth of voters in the four regions -- reportedly with the open encouragement in January of Serbian List.
EU officials expressed disappointment at the Serbian List boycott effort.
Ukrainian Navy Says It Hit Russian Salvage Ship In Sevastopol
Ukraine says its navy struck another ship belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian salvage ship Kommuna in occupied Sevastopol, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said on April 21. "The nature of the damage is being verified," Pletenchuk said on Facebook. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Ukrainian peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014, said an attack by an "anti-ship missile" on a Russian warship had been repelled. "The falling fragments caused a small fire, which was quickly extinguished," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here. To read the original story by Crimea.Realities, click here.
Zelenskiy Says U.S. Breakthrough On Military Aid Gives Ukraine A 'Chance For Victory'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he sees "a chance for victory" for Ukraine over invading Russian forces after passage of a long-delayed aid bill critical to Ukraine's defense by the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces of Ukraine," Zelenskiy told U.S. broadcaster NBC on April 21. "And we will have a chance for victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons systems [that] we need so much."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine will prioritize long-range weapons and air-defense systems, which Zelenskiy said would enable Ukraine to "break the plans of Russia" to mount an expected full-scale offensive.
"This is crucial. These are the priorities now," Zelenskiy said.
Elaborating on X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskiy said the democratic world has the strength to defeat Russia and shouldn't "be afraid of its own power," referring specifically to Ukraine's need for Patriot air-defense systems and modern fighter jets.
"’Patriots can only be called air-defense systems if they work and save lives rather than standing immobile somewhere in storage bases," he said. “Modern fighter jets are required where modernity is put to the test and it is determined whether children and grandchildren of today's generations will live in peace and security."
Later in his evening address, Zelenskiy encouraged quick delivery of the aid to the front line, where ammunition shortages have led Ukrainian military commanders to ration shells.
"The time between political decisions and actual damage to the enemy on the front lines, between the package's approval and our warriors' strengthening, must be as short as possible," he said.
Ukraine and its European allies earlier welcomed the U.S. House of Representatives's passage on April 20 of the bill, which includes $61 billion in Ukrainian aid as part of a $95 billion package that also includes aid to Israel and other U.S. allies.
The Senate's Democratic leadership has pledged to vote on the entire package in the next 72 hours to get it to President Joe Biden, who urged the Senate to quickly "send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said overnight the Senate "is ready to take the next step on additional national security legislation." Debate is scheduled to begin on April 23.
Zelenskiy said he hoped the bill would quickly pass the Senate and be sent to Biden.
"We appreciate every sign of support for our country and its independence, people, and way of life, which Russia is attempting to bury under the rubble," Zelenskiy said on X. "America has demonstrated its leadership since the first days of this war. Exactly this type of leadership is required to maintain a rules-based international order and predictability for all nations."
In his evening address, Zelenskiy added that his office and Ukrainian diplomats "are actively working to ensure a positive political outcome of the swift approval" by the Senate, which originally passed the bill in February, but it must go back to the Senate for approval of changes in the legislation.
The Kremlin responded to the House vote by saying the U.S. move would cost further Ukrainian lives "because of the Kyiv regime." It suggested the U.S. support was intended to "enrich" the United States and "further ruin" Ukraine, which was already battling Russian-backed separatists after 2014 before the unprovoked full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said there is "nothing to celebrate here." He repeated the Kremlin arguments on social media and added in English, "But the inglorious end of the Kiev [sic] regime is inevitable regardless of this new package and all the futile efforts of its U.S. and NATO backers to keep it alive."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Khamenei Thanks Troops After Iran, Israel Appear To Downplay Risk Of Wider Conflict
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly expressed gratitude to Iran's armed forces one week after they targeted Israel with more than 300 missiles and drones in response to Israel's suspected bombing of Iran's embassy compound in Damascus.
The comments follow Tehran's seemingly measured response to images from April 19 showing the fiery results of what was thought to be an Israeli retaliatory attack near the Iranian city of Isfahan.
Observers suggested the absence of more threats from Iranian officials looked like an attempt to avert a broader conflict.
"How many missiles were launched and how many of them hit their target is not the primary question. What really matters is that Iran demonstrated its willpower during that operation," Khamenei said on April 21, according to official media.
But he encouraged Iran's military to "ceaselessly pursue military innovation and learn the enemy's tactics."
April 19 marked the 85th birthday of Khamenei, who holds final say on religious and political affairs in Iran.
Iranian state media quoted officials in Tehran as saying the explosions were caused by air-defense systems that shot down three drones.
Israel has not commented on the report.
Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter, reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet initially approved plans for a strike inside Iranian territory to respond forcefully to Tehran's April 14 missile and drone strike but backed off at the last minute.
The Reuters report said Netanyahu faced cabinet divisions and strong warnings from allies -- including Washington -- not to escalate matters, leading to two postponements of the limited strikes that eventually were launched.
Speaking at a mosque on April 19, President Ebrahim Raisi didn't mention the attack near Isfahan.
Tehran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel in the early morning hours of April 14, almost all of which were shot down by Israeli defense systems, along with intercepts by forces from the United States, France, Britain, and Jordan.
The attack by Tehran had been widely anticipated in Israel following a suspected Israeli air strike on the Iranian Embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed two brigadier generals.
Since then, diplomats and politicians around the world, fearing another major escalation of fighting in the Middle East, had urged restraint as they awaited Israel's response.
U.S. President Joe Biden has not made any statement about the alleged Israeli attack.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had seen no damage to Iran's nuclear sites. One of Iran’s top nuclear facilities, the installation at Natanz, is located in central Isfahan. "IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites," the UN nuclear watchdog said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Israel and Iran have been bitter enemies for decades, but this was the first direct attack by one on the other's soil instead of through proxy forces or by targeting each other's assets operating in third countries.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Commander Announces New Morality Enforcement Body
The commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) troops in the Iranian capital on April 21 announced the creation of a new enforcement body to uphold the country's strict dress code for women.
IRGC Tehran chief Hassan Hassanzadeh said members of the squad's members have been trained to enforce the hijab "in a more serious manner" at public locations.
The announcement follows reports that authorities have intensified morality sweeps in recent days, with shared images showing the uniformed officers descending on women as part of an operation officials said was codenamed Nour, or Light in Persian.
In a related message imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi said women's narratives of oppression will be heard and will "disgrace" the "misogynist" government.
"Today, the authoritarian theocracy has drawn a full-fledged war against all women on all streets of the country, not out of a position of power but out of desperation," Mohammadi said from Tehran's Evin prison, according to an audio message posted on April 21 on an Instagram page attributed to her.
The message said that journalist Dina Ghalibaf, who was arrested earlier this month after she published a personal narrative about her previous detention by Iran’s morality police for not adhering to the hijab law, entered the women's ward in Evin prison "with a bruised body and a narrative of sexual harassment."
Mohammadi added that Iran for years has been witnessing "the narrative of women who have been subjected to abuse, harassment, and mayhem by government officials. We women will stop this war ...or the people of Iran and the world will rise up to our aid."
The death in custody of student Mahsa Amini in September 2022 after an alleged beating by morality police sparked massive street protests and provided momentum to the decades-long opposition to the mandatory head scarf since its imposition by religious authorities following the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Those protests prompted a fierce official crackdown in which more than 500 people have died and thousands have been arrested, with some of those convicted of wrongdoing executed.
Senior Iranian officials said recently that President Ebrahim Raisi's government was behind the new dress-code crackdown, with the Interior Ministry leading the effort.
Some relative moderate lawmakers have questioned a tightening in the current circumstances, with tensions high over military confrontations in the region and Tehran seeking to project influence through allies or proxies and fears high of an escalation of violence between Iran and foe Israel.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has defended the Nour crackdown, saying "projects implemented in the area of hijab are being carried out within the framework of the law."
Vahidi called the hijab "one of the pillars of the [Iranian] system's identity and a Shari'a principle" that "should not be allowed" to slip into lax enforcement.
Even some strongly pro-Islamic forces in Iran have objected to such rigorous hijab enforcement at the expense of internal solidarity in the face of external threats to the country.
Iran's President Raisi To Make Official Visit To Pakistan This Week
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will make an official visit to Pakistan on April 22-24 accompanied by his wife, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other senior Iranian officials, and a business delegation, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced on April 21. The visit is the first since the two Muslim neighbors exchanged missile strikes against the backdrop of the Israeli-Gazan conflict and fears of wider conflict along with threats to Red Sea commercial shipping in January. Islamabad said Raisi will meet with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly.
Iran Disputes Reports Of First Delivery Of Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets
Iranian officials have denied media reports about the imminent delivery of new Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Iran. Reports in the Iranian media that the country is to receive the latest generation of aircraft in the next few days are incorrect, according to the Fararu news website. The media had referred to a report by the SNN news agency, which is close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The agency itself denied the report on its Telegram page after consulting with the Defense Ministry, which last year announced that Iran had acquired Mi-28H combat helicopters and Yak-130s from Russia in addition to the SU-35 fighter jets.
Moldova Faces New Challenge From Restive Gagauzia Region
Moldova's pro-European government faces a new challenge from its restive pro-Moscow Gagauzia region after its leaders denounced proposed judicial reforms and demanded enhanced status for the Russian language. Gagauzia's 140,000 residents, mainly ethnic Turks who adhere to Orthodox Christianity, have had uneasy relations with central authorities since Moldova threw off Soviet rule in 1991. On April 19, Gagauzia's local assembly rejected judicial reforms which would shut down an appeal court in the region and called for special status for Russian, alongside Moldova's sole state language, Romanian. Under Moldova's constitution, Gagauzia's leader is automatically a member of the government.
Ukraine Says It Will Resume Small Power Exports
Ukraine plans to resume minor amounts of electricity exports on April 21, but it expects substantial power imports during peak consumption periods, the Energy Ministry said. The country sharply increased its imports of electricity and halted exports after a series of attacks on its energy system in late March and early April. "No electricity shortages or emergency assistance are planned for the current day," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said around 139 megawatt hours (Mwh) could be exported on April 21 with imports of 8,430 Mwh.
Latest Attack On Pakistani Customs Officials Kills 3
Police in the western Pakistani city of Dera Ismail Khan say unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle carrying customs officials on April 21, killing a customs inspector and two security personnel and injuring another in the second deadly attack on customs officials in the span of four days.
No one claimed responsibility for either incident.
Police are investigating.
They identified the slain official as an inspector named Hasnain.
A month ago in the same town, a suicide attack killed two Pakistani troops traveling in a military convoy.
Then on April 18, five customs court staff and two other individuals were killed in an attack on a court vehicle in nearby Darabon Sago.
Some of the attacks plaguing the area around the Pakistani-Afghan border have been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), a radical Islamist group that has been a U.S.-designated terrorist organization since 2010.
The attacks have ratcheted up already high tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban-led Afghan government.
Zelenskiy Bans Ukrainian Troops From Gambling Online
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued an immediate decree on April 20 banning members of the military from online gambling sites. It cited "the negative effects of gambling on the Internet" and said the ban would be in effect until martial law is over, per a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council. Ukrainian soldier Pavlo Petrychenko launched an online petition in March urging restrictions on online casinos, saying such gambling was damaging the army and Ukrainian society, and dangerously exposed personal data on troops. Petrychenko was killed in action on April 15, after which Zelenskiy prioritized the ban. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Navalnaya Warns Of Putin's Willingness To Strike In Europe
The exiled widow of the late Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has said "nobody knows" what to expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned that the revanchist Kremlin leader could use nuclear weapons if he felt the need.
Yulia Navalnaya, who has pledged to maintain pressure on Putin since her husband died in an Arctic prison in February, told dpa news agency in statements published on April 21 when asked if she thought he would balk at the use of nucear weapons that "we don't know what to expect from [Putin]."
"He probably would do it," she added.
Navalnaya used recent spy scandals and arrests in Germany and Poland to argue that Putin has been conducting a war in the heart of Europe for years.
"Putin did not just start," she said. "He has been doing this all along."
Navalny, 47, died on February 16 in unclear circumstances in an Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year term on extremism and other charges widely seen as politically motivated.
His death under unclear circumstances was called a murder by Navalnaya and his supporters despite the official death certificate saying Navalny died of natural causes.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have accused Moscow of killing its most feared domestic critic, who had survived multiple poisonings that he blamed on Putin.
Investigators in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region on April 9 extended the term of the preliminary investigation into Navalny's death until at least April 20.
Navalny began writing a memoir four years ago that will go on sale later this year in what publisher Alfred A. Knopf says is his "final letter to the world."
But Navalnaya, who lives with their children in exile, has urged the world to withdraw recognition of Putin as Russia's "legitimate" president and has vowed to continue the effort to unseat him.
Putin was declared the winner with 87 percent of the vote in an election to a fifth presidential term after officials disqualified his only serious critic and with an intensified crackdown on the media and dissent continuing with Russia on a war footing.
Citing the unpredictability of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Navalnaya said it was impossible to know where Putin might try to strike next. "He frightens people, keeps them in fear. Nobody knows what Putin is going to do next."
Three people, two Poles and a Belarusian national, were detained this month in Poland for alleged involvement in a vicious attack with a hammer in Lithuania in March on the former director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, Leonid Volkov.
Last week, two German-Russian dual nationals were detained after they were suspected of looking for possible areas for sabotage in Germany.
Polish security officials detained a suspect they accused of trying to help Russian intelligence plan an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Navalnaya predicted that Russian opposition to the war would increase if, as some suspect, Putin is preparing a new wave of mobilization for the war in Ukraine.
"There are many anti-war activists and anti-Putin activists," she told dpa. "They need to hear the support from the West."
Russia Likely Lost 100 Combat Planes In Ukraine War, Says U.K.
A Russian strategic bomber aircraft was likely brought down by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to an estimate by the British Defense Ministry, "the first instance of a strategic bomber being shot down by Ukrainian air-defense systems." The ministry said in an update on April 20 that it is "highly likely that Russia has now sustained at least 100 fixed-wing combat losses to date." The Russian Air Force lost one of its Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic heavy bombers on April 19. While the Russian Defense Ministry said there had been a crash likely caused by technical problems, Ukraine claimed it was shot down
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Navalnaya Warns Of Putin's Willingness To Strike In Europe2
Armenian Border Residents Protest As Yerevan, Baku Agree On Delimitation3
Zelenskiy Says U.S. Breakthrough On Military Aid Gives Ukraine A 'Chance For Victory'4
Iranian Commander Announces New Morality Enforcement Body5
Apparent Israeli Air Attack Strikes Near Iranian City Of Isfahan6
Iran Has Strong Options For Retaliation Against Israel, Including Going Nuclear7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Insta-Nazis: How Claims Of 'Rehabilitating Nazism' Are Molding A Militaristic Society In Putin's Russia9
Ground Drones: The Next Frontier Of Unmanned Combat In Ukraine10
Armenia Agrees To Return 4 Villages To Azerbaijan As First Step To Define Borders
Subscribe