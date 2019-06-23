Accessibility links

Biggest Czech Postcommunist Demo Urges Prime Minister To Step Down

Czech anti-government protesters rallied at Prague's Letna plain on June 23 in the country's largest rally since the fall of communism in 1989. The organizers estimated the turnout to be 250,000. The protesters demand the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire whom the European Commission has criticized for conflict of political and business interests. Czech police have asked the judiciary to prosecute Babis and several of his family members and former co-workers for suspected fraud connected to EU subsidies.

