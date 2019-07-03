Boat Capsizes In Northwestern Pakistan; At Least Six Dead

At least six people drowned on July 3 after a boat carrying up to 40 people capsized in the Indus River in northwestern Pakistan.



Tahir Shah, a police officer in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on the telephone that 30 to 40 people were traveling on the boat when it capsized in the river near Darband.





Six bodies, including that of a man, a child, and two women, have so far been pulled out of the river by local divers, while 14 people survived the incident and swam to safety, Haripur Assistant Commissioner Arab Gul told Pakistan's DawnNewsTV.



The search continues, authorities have said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.



Rescue teams from Peshawar have been dispatched, but it will take several hours to reach the place of the accident.

Members of the army's Special Service Group (SSG) have been dispatched to the site as well.



Because of lack of paved roads in this mountainous area of Pakistan, people from Shangla, Tor Ghar, and Mansehra districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa are traveling by boat on the Indus to reach Haripur district before continuing their trip on land to cities like Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and the capital, Islamabad.

With reporting by dawn.com