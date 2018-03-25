Bomb Blast Hits Western Afghan City

Afghan police say a bomb blast outside a Shi'ite mosque in the western city of Herat has killed at least one person and wounded seven others.

Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the explosion hit the Nabi Akram Mosque during midday prayers on March 25.

He said the wounded were taken to local hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The bomb blast in Herat came after a suicide attack outside a Shi'ite mosque in Kabul on March 21 that killed 33 people and wounded dozens as people in the capital celebrated the new year holiday Norouz.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Tolo News