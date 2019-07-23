Bomb Blast Kills At Least Two In Pakistan

A bomb blast in a market in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta has killed at least two people and wounded 16 others.



Razzaq Cheema, the deputy inspector general of police in Quetta, said on July 23 that the bomb had been planted on a motorcycle that was parked outside a store.



Cheema said all the victims were civilians.



Mir Ziaullah Langove, the provincial home minister, described the bombing as an "act of terrorism" by the "enemies of Pakistan," and said an emergency has been declared.



No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.



Quetta is the capital of Balochistan Province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources.



Pakistani militants also have a presence in Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by Dawn and AP