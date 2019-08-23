Bosnian-Dutch Production Takes Top Prize At Sarajevo Film Festival

A Bosnian-Dutch film titled Take Me Somewhere Nice has won the best-picture award at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival presented at the Bosnia-Herzegovina capital's National Theater.

The film by Bosnian director Ena Sendijarevic depicts a girl leaving the Netherlands and traveling to her native Bosnia to visit the sick father she has never seen before.

It was presented with the $17,736 prize along with the Heart of Sarajevo award.

The film festival showcased a total of 54 films in four different categories. Most films focused on Southeastern European themes.

The best-actor award went to Levan Gelbakhiani for the Georgian film And Then We Danced. Bulgarian actress Irini Jambonas won best actress for her role in Rounds.

Turkey's Emin Alper won the best-director award for the film A Tale Of Three Sisters.

Serbian director Nikola Stojanovic's Sherbet was declared the best student film.

The Sarajevo Film Festival was founded during the Bosnian war in the 1990s, and since then has grown into the largest industry platform for the region stretching from Austria to Russia and Turkey.

With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL's Balkan Service