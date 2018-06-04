Blast Reported Near Meeting Of Afghanistan's Top Religious Body

Afghan security officials say an explosion has hit a gathering of Afghanistan's top religious body in Kabul.

The blast took place on June 4 following a meeting of the Afghan Ulema Council, which includes Muslim clerics, scholars, and figures of authority in religion and law from across the country.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties.

At its meeting, the Afghan Ulema Council issued a religious order, or fatwa, declaring suicide attacks forbidden, or "haram," under the principles of Islam.

It also appealed on both Afghan government forces and the Taliban and other militants to agree on a cease-fire, and called for peace negotiations between the sides.

A series of bombings in Kabul has killed dozens of people in recent months.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters