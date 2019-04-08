British-Iranian Woman Faces Jail In U.A.E. For Facebook Insult

A British-Iranian woman is facing two years in jail in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) for allegedly insulting her ex-husband's new wife on Facebook, a campaign group says.

The Detained In Dubai campaign group said Laleh Shahravesh, 55, was arrested at Dubai airport in March after flying there to attend her ex-husband's funeral.

The group said she faced up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 ($65,000) for two Facebook posts she wrote in Persian while living in Britain in 2016.

In one post, Shahravesh said: "I hope you go under the ground, you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse."

Detained In Dubai said her ex-husband's new wife, who lives in Dubai, reported the comments.

Under the U.A.E.'s cybercrime laws, a person can be jailed and fined for making defamatory statements on social media.

The British Foreign Office said it was supporting the mother of one, who lives in London.

