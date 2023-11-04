News
Bulgarian Family Arrives In Sofia After Fleeing Gaza
The first Bulgarian citizens to escape Gaza -- a family of three -- have arrived in Sofia.
The family arrived around 8 p.m. local time on November 3 at Sofia Airport from Cairo after a connecting flight in Athens.
Alaa El Sharafi, Sali El Sharafi, and their 4-year-old daughter, Siyka El Sharafi, had tried to leave Gaza since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, but it had been impossible until now.
Just after their arrival, Alaa El Sharafi and his wife, who is pregnant, said that they were happy to be in a safe and peaceful country. They were greeted by friends and family, including Alaa’s mother, who is also named Siyka.
“As you see, we are alive,” said Sali El Sharafi. “After all that, we couldn't imagine that we could get out alive.”
She said that while they escaped, they left behind relatives, their home, and land, and they know nothing about their status because there is no Internet or communication.
She added that she had nightmares that she would give birth at home without any medical help because of the bombing of hospitals.
Siyka El Sharafi, mother of Alaa, was born in Bulgaria. Her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter have Bulgarian and Palestinian citizenship.
The family arrived in Cairo on November 1 after some civilians were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for the first time. Their departure was possible through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the only way out of Gaza.
Earlier that day, Hamas published a list of people who could leave the Gaza Strip, including 37 Bulgarians.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on November 1 that 36 of these people had successfully crossed into Egypt. One of them, a doctor, had requested to stay in Gaza to help people in need.
All the other Bulgarian citizens are still waiting for a flight. They were scheduled to leave on November 3 with a connecting flight from Rome, but that was not possible because their relatives say the Italian authorities did not allow them to board the flight. Their arrival is expected in the following days, but it's still not clear when exactly when.
More News
German Foreign Minister Visits Armenia's Border With Azerbaijani Exclave
YEREVAN -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock traveled to Armenia's border with the autonomous Azerbaijani exclave of Naxcivan on November 4, the second day of a trip to the tense region.
Baerbock traveled to the Caucasus six weeks after a lightning offensive by Azerbaijani forces retook the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following decades in which Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenians controlled the Azerbaijani territory.
More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after the Azerbaijani offensive, virtually emptying out the territory. The German Foreign Office said Baerbock was scheduled to visit a reception facility for refugees while in Armenia.
On November 4, Baerbock participated in a patrol by the civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) around 70 kilometers from the capital, Yerevan, near the border with Naxcivan, which neighbors Armenia to the southwest. EUMA is tasked with monitoring the security situation along the Armenian side of the border.
On November 3, Baerbock urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table and seek a political solution to their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
"There is no other way for long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan than the negotiation table," Baerbock said during a visit to Yerevan.
Mediation efforts led by European Council President Charles Michel "are a bridge that can show the fastest way to peace," Baerbock said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Yerevan and Baku have made progress on the various problems, including demarcation, she said, and that has "raised hope that you can come to a peaceful solution."
Mirzoyan acknowledged Germany's efforts to achieve peace in the region but also said Azerbaijan had broken its promise to not engage in hostilities.
"Armenia has the will to take the path of peace in the region," he said, but he also noted humanitarian problems, Armenian prisoners of war, and the need to recognize the territorial sovereignty of both countries.
WATCH: Ethnic Armenian Rafik Sarkisian rode his beloved horse from Nagorno-Karabakh to safety in Armenia after Azerbaijani forces attacked Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. He traveled for over 24 hours before a local Armenian family took in the exhausted 60-year-old.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisian earlier on November 3 touted Baerbock's visit to discuss possible peace efforts and to honor victims of Ottoman-era mass killings as "important [and] perhaps historic."
Hovhannisian told the Armenian parliament that the stop "shows Germany's commitment to invest in the [peace] process as a weighty member of the European Union."
Hours after her arrival, Baerbock laid a wreath at a memorial to the victims in 1915-16 of mass killings of more than 1 million ethnic Armenians by Ottoman Empire authorities in a tragedy over which Turkey has expressed regret but resisted acknowledging as genocide.
German lawmakers joined many other countries in 2016 by passing a resolution describing it as genocide.
The Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict that remained open since the 1990s has for years threatened to escalate into war that could drag in Russian, Turkish, or Iranian forces in an area where Europe and the West also remain heavily engaged.
Nagorno-Karabakh initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, as the Soviet Union crumbled in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Last month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised his country's flag in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Xankendi to Azerbaijanis and Stepanakert to the territory's ethnic Armenians.
With reporting by dpa
Russia Continues To Target Besieged Ukrainian Town Of Avdiyivka As Zelenskiy Shakes Up Military
Russian invading forces continue to attack the key eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiyivka, the Ukrainian military said on November 4, a day after the town’s mayor claimed Moscow is intent on capturing its vast coking plant.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The ongoing fighting along the front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed a new commander of the country's special forces, but the officer he replaced said he had not been told why.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 3 that Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk would now head the forces, describing him as "an experienced officer, combat officer, and the right man in command."
Zelenskiy said Major General Viktor Horenko, who led the forces from July 2022, "will continue to perform special tasks" within the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.
In its daily update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia “with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka."
The Ukrainian military claimed Russian military attempts to advance in and around Avdiyivka over the past 24 hours were unsuccessful, with “20 enemy attacks” repelled.
The Ukrainian military also reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled 10 attacks around Kupyansk, a town in the northeast first seized by Russia but recaptured by Ukrainian forces in a fast-moving offensive late last year.
RFE/RL could not verify the claims.
Russia's military has focused on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk after abandoning the initial aim of capturing Kyiv in the early days of the February 2022 full-scale invasion.
Russian forces captured Bakhmut in May after months of battles and since mid-October have focused their assaults on Avdiyivka, a potential gateway to Donetsk, held by Russian forces and their proxies since 2014.
Vitaliy Barabash, the mayor of Avdiyivka, told Ukrainian TV on November 3 that audio transmission intercepts indicate that Moscow was now seeking to secure the town's giant coking plant.
"They have a new aim and that's the coking plant. They have to take it. Period," Barabash said, according to Reuters.
"We understand that a [new] third wave of attacks is bound to start any day once the ground dries out and they can move forward. They are engaged in a buildup. We see and hear that."
Meanwhile, Horenko said in an interview he had been told nothing about why he had been replaced in the latest military reshuffle.
"I personally don't know the reasons. Let me just say that I learned of this from the media," Horenko told the Ukrainska Pravda news site.
"I spoke to the commander in chief [General Valery Zaluzhniy], who was also unable to explain it. The commander in chief was supposed to make the appropriate submission, but he told he that he didn't do it. I don't understand what happened," Horenko said.
WATCH: Former Ukrainian combat medic Roman Zamriy reveals the horrors and challenges of frontline care including fatal mistakes made during fighting.
Analysts say the special forces are believed to be behind the most sophisticated operations Ukraine's military has conducted in areas under Russian control, in particular Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Zelenskiy this week praised Ukraine's military for diminishing Moscow's military strength in the Black Sea through increased air and sea drone attacks on Russian military targets.
Zelenskiy has dismissed Western criticism that Ukraine's counteroffensive, launched in June, is proceeding too slowly.
Zaluzhniy, in an article published in The Economist this week, said the war had entered a static, attritional phase, which was to Moscow's advantage.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Russian For Helping Elites Launder Money
The United States on November 3 placed sanctions on a Russian national for allegedly helping Russian elites launder and transfer money using virtual currency in contravention of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Yekaterina Zhdanova helped a Russian client hide their source of wealth to transfer more than $2.3 million into Western Europe through a fraudulently opened investment account and real estate purchases in 2022, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Zhdanova also used virtual currency exchanges to help oligarchs who relocated internationally, the statement said.
Russia Expels Bulgarian Reporter After Sofia Kicks Out Russian Correspondent
Russia has stripped a Moscow correspondent for Bulgarian National Radio of accreditation and expelled him after Sofia kicked out a Russian journalist on national security grounds. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Angel Grigorov was told to leave Moscow after Sofia expelled Aleksandr Gatsak, a correspondent for the state-owned Rossiiskaya gazeta, whom Bulgaria said posed "a threat to national security." Russia said it had been "forced to take reflective measures" against Grigorov and ordered him to "hand over his accreditation and leave Russia."
Russian Surrogate Workers Get Lengthy Prison Terms On Child-Trafficking Charges
A Moscow court sentenced European Center of Surrogate Motherhood Director Vladislav Melnikov and three physicians from the facility to prison terms of between 16 years and 19 1/2 years on charges of child trafficking. The defendants had pleaded not guilty. Two other women were handed prison terms of between four years and 10 1/2 years. The case was launched in 2020 after four toddlers delivered by surrogate mothers were found in a town near Moscow, one of whom died of sudden infant death syndrome. Investigators subsequently revealed that the children's biological parents were foreigners, which is illegal in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Universities Report Deployment Of 'Hijab Enforcers'
In a significant expansion of dress-code enforcement, Tehran has seen the deployment of "hijab enforcers" within the grounds of Tehran University and the streets surrounding Amir Kabir University, as well as key areas in the city.
The move coincides with disciplinary actions against students, notably more than 50 female students at Tehran University who have faced reprimands and suspensions for allegedly failing to adhere to the compulsory head-scarf regulations.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran reported on November 2 that the presence of hijab enforcers had become more pronounced on the campuses of Tehran University. They noted that alongside the patrols, dozens of female students had been summoned to the disciplinary committee in the past week. They face a range of penalties from reprimands to suspensions for hijab-related infractions.
The deployment of the enforcers is seen as a step beyond the usual disciplinary-committee proceedings, with university security said to be actively involved in harassing students under the guise of enforcing dress codes.
The student councils have stressed that the university's security apparatus is not only deploying enforcers across campuses but also preventing students whose attire does not meet their standards from entering university premises.
The report highlights the increased pressure from university security and hijab enforcers on students as part of a broader effort to enforce the mandatory hijab.
The student councils have described the recent wave of summonses to the disciplinary committees as unprecedented, even surpassing the numbers seen during the height of last year's protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. Many students have reportedly received severe penalties, predominantly for hijab violations.
In addition to first-time summonses and forced pledge signings, many students with previously suspended sentences have been informed -- without a formal committee meeting -- of the immediate enforcement of their penalties.
The newsletter at the Amir Kabir University has detailed "violent encounters" by security patrols and hijab enforcers with female students around the university. In one recent incident, security forces allegedly attacked a female student whose scarf had momentarily slipped, attempting to confiscate her student ID amid a climate of fear and intimidation.
The newsletter also reported that plainclothed hijab enforcers had been stationed around Amir Kabir University since November 1. These forces, which include military personnel and plainclothes agents, have been particularly active along Tehran's Valiasr Street, aggressively confronting women for not observing the hijab.
The escalation in hijab enforcement comes days after the death of Armita Garavand, a teenage student who died last weekend due to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Tehran's morality police.
The initial deployment of "hijab enforcers" in subway stations was reported in mid-August amid rising confrontations with women refusing to comply with the mandatory hijab. Tehran's municipality is said to have hired 400 individuals as "hijab enforcers," offering a monthly salary of 120 million rials ($230).
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Woman Sentenced To Death For Having Affair
An Iranian court has sentenced a woman to death for committing adultery after a man complained to the police when he found out his wife was having an affair.
The case surfaced in 2022, when the accused woman's husband presented photographic evidence from surveillance cameras to the police. The man she was involved with has been sentenced to lashes, according to local media.
The verdict is subject to appeal.
The penalties have raised concern at a time when the number of executions in Iran is skyrocketing. Adding to the issue, Iran's Penal Code, based on Islamic law, traditionally prescribes stoning for adultery. However, Islamic leaders have shifted toward execution as an alternative.
The woman attributed her actions to feelings of loneliness and had been working as a sports coach, a detail that emerged amid widespread media coverage. The man implicated alongside her claimed ignorance of her marital status, a defense that did not spare him from corporal punishment.
Speaking to RFERL's Radio Farda, Mahmud Amiri Moghadam of the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Organization, condemned the sentence.
"It is appalling that in a UN member state, which recently held the presidency of the Social Council of Human Rights, such draconian punishments for consensual sexual relations are not only contemplated but carried out," Moghadam said.
"While such sentences are often kept from public knowledge, there has been a noticeable increase in their pronouncement. Just this year, another individual was executed for similar charges."
The criticism of sentences highlights growing distrust in the Iranian judicial system, which Moghadam accuses of perpetuating violence while offering legal impunity for honor killings.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh President Hosts Summit Of Organization Of Turkic States
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev hosted the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana on November 3, hailing the strengthened unity of the "brotherly nations" as he welcomed the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.
The Kazakh presidential press service said Toqaev discussed cooperation and integration of the group's members with Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, and Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the former president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, also attended the summit, which ended with the signing of several documents, including a joint declaration on cooperation between the group's members and a road map on implementation of the transportation communication for 2023-27.
Greeting his counterparts, Toqaev congratulated Erdogan on the centennial anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey marked on October 29.
Toqaev also congratulated Aliyev for what he called "strengthening Azerbaijan's statehood...in accordance with the UN Charter and the UN Security Council's resolution," an apparent reference to Baku taking full control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in September.
"We have followed the will of our ancestors and strengthened the unity of the brotherly nations. Our goal now is to preserve our unity based on mutual trust and brotherhood and passed it over to the generations to come.... The widening of the cooperation between the Turkic nations is now our common goal," Toqaev said.
Toqaev held separate talks with Erdogan and Berdymukhammedov on November 3. A day earlier, he and Orban discussed bilateral ties.
The Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, was established in October 2009 with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey as founding members. Uzbekistan joined in September 2019.
Hungary and Turkmenistan joined as observers in 2018 and 2021, respectively.
In 2020, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said her country wanted to be an observer as well.
Moldova Bars Pro-Russian Party's Candidates From Local Elections
Moldova's Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE) has decided to bar the Chance party's candidates from taking part in local elections this weekend for allegedly using illegal money from Russia in the campaign, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on November 3.
The decision was made just two days before the November 5 local elections "for reasons of state security" and a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia against Moldova, Recean told reporters.
Election authorities are to inform candidates of the Chance party that they have been excluded from the electoral race. The word "withdrawn" will appear on ballots in place of the party name.
A state of emergency declared in Moldova due to the war in Ukraine allows the government to make such decisions, bypassing the usual mechanisms. It is not immediately clear if the decision can be contested.
The CSE's decision was announced after the Intelligence and Security Service said it had documented several schemes through which the Chance party had received money from Russia and from citizens of third countries, including Kazakhstan and Turkey.
Recean said that it was the first time in the history of Moldova that Russia had started buying elections, handing out money for candidates, votes, and election officials.
"We have an enemy actor from outside -- the Russian Federation -- who with these huge sums and paid through an organized cross-border criminal network, wants to destroy the Republic of Moldova," he said.
The Chance party replaced the Shor Party earlier this year after the latter was banned in June for alleged actions against the sovereignty of Moldova inspired by Kremlin.
Moldovan authorities on October 4 reinforced the ban with a CSE decision that said members of the party who have been charged, indicted, or those who are under suspicion of committing criminal acts would not be allowed to run in the November 5 polls.
Recean said activities had been identified that were meant to influence the electoral processes to promote the interests of Russia "through an organized group led by Ilan Șhor through the Chance political party."
The leader of the Chance party, Alexei Lungu, reacted by saying that his party was under attack, and Shor, who lives in self-imposed exile in Israel, said that the money was from his business, not from Russia.
Shor has been accused by the West and the Moldovan government of trying to destabilize the country.
Wedged between Ukraine and Romania, Moldova has often found itself in the center of a struggle for influence between Moscow and the West.
The situation has intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, especially with the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as peacekeepers.
With reporting by Reuters
Attack On Troops In Southwestern Pakistan Kills 14
Fourteen Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack by unidentified armed men in the country's southwestern Balochistan Province, the military said on November 3. A statement from Pakistan Inter-Service Public Relations, the military's media wing, said the soldiers were traveling in two vehicles from Pasni to Ormara, cities located on the coastal area of Balochistan, when they were ambushed. There has been no claim of responsibility, but Baluch separatists often attack Pakistani security forces in the province.
Putin Alleges Some Western Weapons For Ukraine Are Ending Up In Taliban Hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 3 that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine were finding their way to the Middle East through the illegal arms market and being "sold to the Taliban and from there they go on to wherever." He provided no evidence. Ukraine says it keeps tight control over supplied weapons, but some Western security officials have raised concerns and the United States has asked Ukraine to do more on the broader issue of corruption. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime said in March there was "no substantial outflow of weapons from the Ukrainian conflict zone."
Serbia's Pro-Russian Security Chief Steps Down, Citing Western 'Blackmail And Pressure'
The outspokenly pro-Russian director of Serbia's state security agency, Aleksandar Vulin, announced his "irrevocable" resignation from atop the Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) on November 3, saying he doesn't want Western sanctions targeting him personally to adversely affect his country.
A former interior minister and longtime ally of President Aleksandar Vucic, Vulin has been under U.S. sanctions since July for alleged corruption, involvement in drug trafficking, and ties to Russia.
"The USA and the EU are after my head as a precondition for not imposing sanctions on Serbia," Vulin said.
"I am not the cause of blackmail and pressure on Serbia and the Serbian world, but I will not allow myself to be the cause of blackmail and pressure on Serbia and the Serbian world. That is why I submit my irrevocable resignation from the post of BIA director."
The term "Serbian world" is an echo of a Russian equivalent term historically invoked to justify intervention in neighboring countries, and Vulin's frequent invocation of the catchphrase has occasionally sent shudders through the postwar Balkans.
Vulin's move comes days after Vucic dissolved Serbia's parliament and officially set national elections for December 17, in tandem with local elections.
The Serbian opposition has demanded changes, including clamping down on violence following two shock mass shootings in May that triggered street protests, and the main pro-European parties have agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.
In his resignation message, Vulin complained that Vucic and Serbia were being strong-armed over recognition of former province Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, as well as over perceived interference in Bosnia's Serbian entity and Belgrade's refusal to impose EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
He predicted that "the next demand will be expulsion of Chinese investments," greater dependance on Western technologies and trade, and a "continuation of the political and territorial disintegration of Serbia and the acceptance of Western values in which there is no place for the traditional family and nation, and ultimately neither for social justice."
The European Union and United States have heaped pressure on Belgrade and Pristina to normalize relations to reduce the potential for conflict and allow both Serbia and Kosovo to more fully participate in international bodies.
Vulin is the highest-ranking Serbian official to be placed on a U.S. sanctions list since the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) came to power in 2012.
Vulin is a former member of the SNS who founded the right-wing, pro-Russian Movement of Socialists party in 2008 but left its leadership when he became head of the BIA.
Zelenskiy Considers Pros, Cons Of Holding Elections In 2024, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering the "pros and cons" of holding presidential elections next spring, his foreign minister said on November 3. "We are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering and weighing the different pros and cons," Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing, adding that holding elections during the war with Russia would entail "unprecedented" challenges.
Belarus Investigates Latvian Officials Over Death Of Migrants Along Border
Belarus's Investigative Committee said on November 3 it had launched a probe against unspecified Latvian officials on charges of "crimes against human safety" over the deaths of 12 migrants along the Belarusian-Latvian border. The deaths were reported after thousands of migrants appeared on the Belarusian side of the border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland in 2021, trying to enter the three EU member states. The EU has accused authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka of orchestrating the "weaponization" of migrants in response to Brussels' sanctions on Minsk over a brutal crackdown on dissent since 2020. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Former Photographer For Navalny's Team Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison In Moscow
A Moscow court on November 3 sentenced Aleksandr Strukov, the former photographer of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s team, to eight years in prison on charges of public calls for terrorism, inciting hatred, and violating citizens' rights to practice religion. The court also banned Strukov from administering websites for two years after his release from prison. The charges stem from Strukov's posts on Telegram criticizing President Vladimir Putin and his government. Strukov was arrested in late January last year. He worked as a photographer for Navalny's team in 2018. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Germany's Baerbock Presses Peace Hopes In Yerevan On First Leg Of Caucasus Trip
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table and seek a political solution to their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
"There is no other way for long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan than the negotiation table," Baerbock said on November 3 during a visit to Yerevan.
Mediation efforts led by European Council President Charles Michel "are a bridge that can show the fastest way to peace," Baerbock said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Yerevan and Baku have made progress on the various problems, including demarcation, she said, and that has "raised hope that you can come to a peaceful solution."
Mirzoyan acknowledged Germany's efforts to achieve peace in the region but also said Azerbaijan had broken its promise to not engage in hostilities.
"Armenia has the will to take the path of peace in the region," he said, but he also noted humanitarian problems, Armenian prisoners of war, and the need to recognize the territorial sovereignty of both countries.
Baerbock is in the Caucasus for a two-day visit that comes six weeks after a lightning offensive by Azerbaijani forces retook the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following decades in which Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenians controlled the Azerbaijani territory.
More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after the Azerbaijani offensive in mid-September, virtually emptying out the territory.
The German Foreign Office said Baerbock was scheduled to visit a reception facility for Nagorno-Karabakh's refugees while in Armenia.
Baerbock will continue on to Baku for a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and other officials.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisian earlier on November 3 touted Baerbock's visit to discuss possible peace efforts and to honor victims of Ottoman-era mass killings as "important [and] perhaps historic."
Hovhannisian told the Armenian parliament that the stop "shows Germany's commitment to invest in the [peace] process as a weighty member of the European Union."
Hours after her arrival on November 3, Baerbock laid a wreath at a memorial to the victims in 1915-16 of mass killings of more than 1 million ethnic Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in a tragedy over which Turkey has expressed regret but resisted acknowledging as a "genocide."
German lawmakers joined many other countries in 2016 by passing a resolution describing it as a genocide.
The Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict that remained open since the 1990s has for years threatened to escalate into war that could drag in Russian, Turkish, or Iranian forces in an area where Europe and the West also remain heavily engaged.
Nagorno-Karabakh initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, as the Soviet Union crumbled in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Last month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised his country's flag in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Xankendi to Azeris and Stepanakert to the territory's ethnic Armenians.
Baerbock's trip follows comments on November 2 where she said enlarging the European Union by accepting more Eastern European countries into the bloc was a geopolitical necessity but will require "deep" reforms of its institutions.
"The great European question of this time is not whether but how we should make the [European] Union stronger," Baerbock said at a conference in Berlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin "will continue to try to plow an imperial trench through Europe, which will not only separate Ukraine from us, but also Moldova, Georgia, and the Western Balkans," Baerbock said.
With reporting by dpa
- By dpa
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Seeks Further War Support In Berlin
Visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed in Berlin for further support for his country's fight against Russian forces, with international attention currently focused on the situation in the Middle East. "Believe in us, support our fight. And our victory will also be your victory," Kuleba said on November 3 during a morning appearance on ZDF television. At the same time, he stressed that although media attention on the Russian invasion of Ukraine had declined, political support from partners in the West remained high. The West continues to prioritize aid for Ukraine alongside solidarity with Israel, Kuleba said.
Noted Belarusian Journalist Gets Four Years In Prison Amid Crackdown
A court in the town of Maladechna near Minsk sentenced noted Belarusian journalist Alyaksandr Mantsevich to four years in prison on November 3 on a charge of discrediting the country amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The chief editor of Rehiyanalnaya Hazeta (Regional newspaper) was arrested in mid-March after police searched his home. According to the court, Mantsevich and his colleagues published materials from January 2020 to March 2023 that carried "false information discrediting Belarus and its authorities." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kremlin Dismisses Report On Wagner Plan To Give Hizballah Air Defense System
The Kremlin on November 3 dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. intelligence believed Russia's Wagner mercenary group plans to provide the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hizballah with an air-defense system, saying such talk was unfounded. "We have already said that, de facto, such a group [Wagner] does not exist," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The WSJ said Wagner plans to supply the Pantsir-S1 system, known by NATO as the SA-22, which uses antiaircraft missiles and air-defense guns to intercept aircraft. Wagner Group, which was brought under Kremlin control after an aborted mutiny in June, did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Two Kyrgyz Police Officers, Pakistani National Detained in Bishkek On Charge Of Running Prostitution Ring
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on November 3 that it had detained two Kyrgyz police officers and a Pakistani national on a charge of running a prostitution ring in the Central Asian nation. The suspects, whose identities were not disclosed, were placed in the UKMK detention center in Bishkek, the statement said, adding that an investigation is under way. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Politician Launches Hunger Strike To Demand Open Trial
The chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, who is on trial on charges of taking part in the activities of a banned group and financing an extremist organization, has launched a hunger strike protesting an Astana court's October 30 decision to hold the proceedings behind closed doors. Shortly before his trial resumed on November 3, Zhylanbaev said he had sewn his mouth shut a day earlier as his trial started and later had the stitches removed. Zhylanbaev rejects the charges against him, calling them politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Jailed Russian Anti-War Activist Reportedly Faces Additional Charge
Imprisoned Siberian anti-war activist and journalist Maria Ponomarenko is reportedly facing an additional charge of attacking prison guards and may face up to five additional years in prison if convicted, the RusNews website cited Ponomarenko's friend on November 2 as saying. Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February for openly protesting Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ponomarenko has spent a total of 40 days in punitive solitary confinement since she was transferred to a penal colony in the Siberian Altai region in September. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Critic Of Chechen Leader Granted Political Asylum In Germany
Mokhammad Abdurakhmanov, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on November 2 that he has obtained political asylum in Germany after two unsuccessful attempts. Abdurakhmanov survived an assassination attempt in 2020. His attacker from Chechnya, Valid Dadakayev, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Munich earlier this year. Abdurakhmanov’s brother, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, is also a well-known self-exiled opposition blogger, He survived an assassination attempt in a European city in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Five Dead, 21 Injured By Blast Near Police Vehicle In Northwest Pakistan
Authorities in Pakistan say an explosion near a passing police patrol vehicle in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has killed five people and injured 21 others, including three police officers. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast in Dera Ismail Khan, in the Tank district. Some reports suggested the explosion came from a parked motorcycle. The number of violent incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border, increased dramatically over the summer. The result has been the highest death toll for security forces there in the past eight years, according to an independent Islamabad-based security center. To see the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukraine's Counteroffensive Isn't Going As Well As Many Had Hoped. The Prognosis Isn't Great Either.2
Satellite Images Suggest Russia Is Ramping Up Production Capacity For Its War Against Ukraine3
Red Flags: Soviet Symbols Return To Russia's Military4
Putin Alleges Some Western Weapons For Ukraine Are Ending Up In Taliban Hands5
Hunt For Answers Continues Over Chinese Ship's Suspected Role In Damaging Baltic Pipeline6
'Let's Just Be Albanians': A New Movement In Kosovo Calls On Muslims To Abandon Islam7
Kazakhstan And ArcelorMittal's Toxic Relationship Ends In Worst-Ever Mining Tragedy8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Carlsberg CEO: Russia Has 'Stolen Our Business'10
Anti-Semitic Outbursts In North Caucasus Expose Moscow's Perilous Balancing Act On Gaza War
Subscribe