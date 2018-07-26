Car Bomber Strikes Security Convoy In Afghan Capital

Several people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a convoy in Kabul early on July 26.

According to preliminary reports, a car bomber attacked a convoy of the Afghan national intelligence agency.

There were conflicting reports of the number of casualties or whether the victims were civilians or Afghan security personnel.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai was quoted by Reuters as saying that four people were killed and five wounded.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it had caused "dozens" of casualties among the security forces.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP