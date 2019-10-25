Casualties Reported As Police Crack Down On Baghdad Protesters

Iraqi police have used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters in Baghdad, reports say, as anti-government rallies resumed following a three-week hiatus.

Demonstrators gathered on the streets of the capital and other cities in the southern part of the country on October 25 to protest against corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

The protesters, some of whom had camped overnight in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, were marching toward the fortified Green Zone that houses government buildings and foreign embassies when they were stopped by security forces.

Some reports said police fired live rounds into the air.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said at least two demonstrators died, apparently from wounds sustained when they were hit by tear-gas canisters, AFP reported.

Nearly 100 people were wounded, it said, while Reuters quoted medical sources as saying about 20 people had been treated in hospitals for tear-gas exposure.

A week of mass rallies hit Iraqi streets beginning on October 1, leading to the deaths of at least 157 people, according to an official investigation.

The Iraqi military admitted it had used "excessive force" during the protests and said it had "begun to hold accountable those commanding officers who carried out these wrong acts."

The wave of protests -- the deadliest unrest since the Islamic State (IS) extremist group was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 -- is seen as the first major challenge to Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's government, nearly a year since he came to power.

Iraq has a population of nearly 40 million people and is the world's fifth-largest oil producer and exporter, but overall poverty rates are estimated at above 20 percent of the population.

Youth unemployment stands at 25 percent, twice the overall rate, in the country.

With reporting by AFP and the BBC