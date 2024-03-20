Central Asians Find New Routes On American Journey As Turkey Blocks Them

Saltanat and her husband had just bought return tickets from Moscow to Dubai. But they don’t want to return.



The couple, who have both Tajik and Russian citizenship, see the United Arab Emirates as a transit country at the start of a long journey that they hope will take them to the United States via Mexico.



“We originally wanted to fly to Mexico from Istanbul, but we read on Telegram that Turkish Airlines is not allowing people from Russia and other former Soviet countries to board planes to Latin America, so we changed the plan,” said Saltanat who asked that her last name not be published.



Dozens of passengers from Central Asia, Russia, and the Caucasus have recently been stopped in Istanbul from boarding Turkish Airlines planes bound for Mexico and several other Latin American countries -- popular transit countries for migrants trying to reach the U.S. border.



Turkish Airlines announced “additional checks” for passengers flying to Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Colombia, and Venezuela.



In addition to a visa, passengers are now required to provide return tickets, fully paid hotel reservations, and proof of sufficient funds for their trip. Turkey itself does not require travel visas for citizens of Russia and Central Asian countries with the exception of Turkmenistan.



The restrictions are widely seen as part of multinational efforts to stop the influx of migrants to the United States, which saw a record number of more than 2.5 million migrant encounters at its southwestern borders in 2023. With many others making it in without being caught.



There was a big uptick in the number of migrants from Central Asian countries last year, with more than 50,000 people from the region illegally entering the United States. Among them were some 17,000 from Uzbekistan, 7,000 from Kyrgyzstan, 3,000 from Tajikistan, 2,700 from Kazakhstan, and some 2,000 from Turkmenistan.



And the massive inflow of illegal migrants -- including Central Asian nationals -- has showed no signs of abating so far this year, U.S. statistics show.



Through one U.S. border sector alone -- San Diego, California -- 140,000 illegal migrants, including some 2,500 Uzbek citizens, 500 Tajiks, and about 400 Kyrgyz nationals have entered the United States since the beginning of 2024, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.



Stranded In Istanbul



Passengers affected by the latest restrictions in Istanbul -- the Turkish Airlines hub -- say some of them lost several thousand dollars in ticket fares and other expenses.



Most passengers were unable to get a refund as they bought the cheapest, nonrefundable tickets. Some have been stranded for days at the airport or elsewhere in the city, spending more money on hotels and food while still hoping to be allowed to fly.



“I know families who have been at the airport or staying at hotels, paying about [$115 per night],” said one Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.



Speaking on condition of anonymity, the man told RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service that he flew to Cancun, Mexico, in February but was deported back to Istanbul. The man did not say the reason for his deportation, but admitted he intended to use Mexico as a transit route to get into the United States.

Once back in Istanbul, he bought tickets to fly to another Latin American country but wasn’t allowed to board the plane. The man said he has so far spent $15,000 during the failed journey.



Some Russian passengers were reportedly barred from boarding planes despite having return tickets and hotel reservations because they had no previous visas on their passport or only had hand luggage for their alleged long holiday in Cancun. The passengers allegedly sparked suspicion that their intended destination was the U.S. border.



'A Small Inconvenience'



For Saltanat and her husband, the new rule by Turkish Airlines is just a “small inconvenience” that won’t stop them from pursuing their American dream.



“When we heard about it, we immediately started looking at the list of countries that don’t require a visa from us, and from where we can fly to Mexico,” Saltanat told RFE/RL. “We chose the United Arab Emirates. With our Russian passports we can travel visa-free both to the U.A.E. and Mexico.”



Saltanat did not say if they have tickets for all legs of their journey or will purchase the next tickets while in Dubai.



Saltanat’s husband, who owns a successful construction business in Russia, wants to make a new, better life in the United States. The spouses, both in their early 30s, will be followed by their close friends and neighbors -- a married couple from Kazakhstan.

With the Istanbul route no longer an option, Saltanat’s friends are also looking for alternative ways to get to Mexico, she said.



“They were set to travel via Turkey to Brazil, and from there go to Mexico through some South American countries, possibly paying [smugglers],” Saltanat said. “We want to be neighbors again in America someday.”



Saltanat is aware of the arduous journey ahead that involves the risk of being jailed, kidnapped, or even killed before reaching the United States. Even if the family makes it to the United States, they could still be deported.



But she is undeterred by any of the risks, saying “thousands of Russians and Central Asians have made it to America, only a handful were deported.”



Saltanat’s husband plans to seek asylum due to the fact he faces the risk of being recruited into the Russian Army and sent to war in Ukraine.



The couple have heard from their Central Asian migrant friends in the United States that even if their request is rejected, it will take years until their case is processed and then can be appealed again.



Under current U.S. law, most asylum seekers receive work permits while their cases are reviewed by underfunded immigration courts struggling with heavy backlogs.



Saltanat and her husband believe they will ultimately realize their dream to live and work in America.

RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service contributed to this report.