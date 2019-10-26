Convicted Russian Agent Butina Arrives In Moscow After Release From U.S. Prison

Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina has arrived in Moscow, a day after she was released from a U.S. prison where she was being held on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States.



Butina, a university graduate student who sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia's agenda around the time that U.S. President Donald Trump rose to power, left a low-security facility in Florida and boarded a plane to Moscow on October 25.

She had been in custody since her arrest in July 2018.



Butina pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to act as an unregistered agent for Russia.



She admitted that she and a former Russian lawmaker worked to leverage contacts in the National Rifle Association (NRA) to pursue back channels to American conservatives during the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump, a Republican, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Butina violated U.S. law because she did not report those efforts to the Justice Department, which requires the registration of lobbyists and others in the United States who do the bidding of foreign governments.



Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison but received credit for time already served before her conviction.

Her lawyers said on October 25 that she was not a spy and that the case had nothing to do with espionage or election interference.



Butina's attorney, Bob Driscoll, said U.S. immigration agents were accompanying Butina back to Russia.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the case against Butina, calling it "arbitrary" and saying Moscow authorities "don't understand why she was sentenced."

