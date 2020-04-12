Deadly Shelling Across Pakistan-India Border In Kashmir

Tensions flared again in disputed Kashmir, with shelling across the de facto border between Pakistan and India killing three civilians and wounding 13, according to the two sides.

The sporadic exchanges of mortar and artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the Himalayan region began on April 11 and continued into April 12.

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir said shells fired from the Pakistani Army hit homes in the Kupwara area, killing three civilians and wounding five.

Pakistan’s military said eight civilians were wounded due to shelling from India.

Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-led India have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of which were over control of Kashmir, which is claimed in full by both countries.

A decision by New Delhi in August to revoke the special constitutional status of India-controlled Kashmir and impose a security lockdown sparked new tensions between the South Asian rivals.

