Dozens Injured When Brawl Erupts During Worker Protest At Kazakh Oil Field

Hundreds of workers at a major oil and gas project in western Kazakhstan have taken part in a protest over working conditions, and local officials said at least 30 people were injured after a brawl broke out.



Videos and photos that circulated on social media showed hundreds of workers in hard hats and uniforms massing around midday June 29 at a site near the Tengiz oil field, one of Kazakhstan’s largest.



One worker told RFE/RL that the protest was sparked by discrepancies in working conditions at one project of the Tengiz site, located in the western part of the country, on the Caspian Sea.

The worker, who asked not to be identified, said as many as 15,000 people were involved in the protest.



One Kazakh news report said the fight may have been sparked by a disagreement between foreign and local workers employed at the site.



Many of the workers appeared to be affiliated with a subcontractor at the site: Consolidated Contracting Engineering and Procurement S.A.L Offshore.



Tengizchevroil, the joint venture formed between Chevron, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGas and LUKoil to develop Tengiz, said in a statement that an "interpersonal conflict" occurred "which resulted in injuries to several employees."



No further information was released.



The press service for the Atyrau region, where the project is located, said in a statement that 30 people had been treated for various injuries.

The Artyrau city mayor’s office said that a top city official had met with workers, and that the situation had "stabilized."



The federal Interior Ministry said it had opened a criminal investigation into the situation.