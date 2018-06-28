Dozens Killed In Militant Attacks Across Afghanistan

Taliban attacks on a number of checkpoints in Afghanistan's northern Takhar Province have left at least 14 border-police officers dead, an official says.

Six others are missing, while two were wounded in the overnight attack, which took place in the province's Cha-e Ab district, Sunatullah Temor, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told RFE/RL.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Elsewhere, at least 11 people were killed in two incidents in the eastern province of Logar, local officials said.

In the eastern Nangarhar Province, meanwhile, at least five members of the security forces were killed in Taliban attacks in two districts, provincial council members Israrullah Murad and Sohrab Qaderi said.

With reporting by dpa