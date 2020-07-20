Eight Afghan Soldiers Killed In Suspected Taliban Attacks

An Afghan official says at least eight government security personnel have been killed in Taliban attacks in the country's north.

Esmatullah Moradi, the spokesman for the governor of Kunduz Province, said Taliban militants stormed two security checkpoints in the early hours of July 20.

Moradi said five police officers and three government soldiers were killed in the hours-long clashes.

The Taliban has not commented on the attacks.

The attacks came as Taliban attacks intensify across the country, particularly in the north, where Afghan forces are more exposed.

Last week, Taliban fighters stormed the offices of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency in the northern province of Samangan, killing 11 security personnel and wounding dozens of others, mostly civilians.

A peace deal signed by the Taliban and the United States in February calls for direct negotiations between the militant group and the Western-backed government in Kabul aimed at putting an end to the nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan.

The Taliban and government forces have been exchanging accusations over a recent surge in attacks across Afghanistan -- even as efforts continue to try and bring about the start of direct peace talks between Kabul and the militants.