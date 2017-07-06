Eleven Killed In Bus Accident In Pakistan's Punjab Province

At least 11 people were killed and 36 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a tractor in Pakistan's southern Punjab province on July 5, police said.

The incident, caused by speeding, took place near Layyah city when the driver of the Rawalpindi-bound bus lost control after hitting a tractor trolley and veered into a tree. The bus was travelling from the port city of Karachi.

"At least 11 people including three women and a child were killed in the accident," local police official Saeed Ahmed told dpa.

Some passengers were also travelling on the roof of the bus when the accident took place. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

Fatal traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.

Only 10 days ago, an oil tanker veered off the road and later exploded. At least 209 people died. Many had gathered around the oil tanker to collect fuel that was pouring out on the road.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP