Estonia’s Pro-Russia Center Party, Pro-West Reform Lead In Polls Ahead Of Crucial Vote

Estonians are going to the polls on March 3 to choose the Baltic nation’s 101-seat legislature, with Prime Minister Juri Ratas’ pro-Russia Center Party likely to receive the most votes.



Nearly 1 million people are eligible to vote in the former Soviet republic of some 1.32 million people as 10 political parties and 15 independents compete for support.



The Center Party, which has supporters among the ethnic Russians who make up 25 percent of the population, will battle for votes against the center-right pro-West Reform Party, which advocates liberal economic policies; and the Social Democrats, focusing on social and welfare issues.



Polls show the nationalist, far-right Estonian Conservative People's Party, also known as EKRE, has gained strength in recent years campaigning on an antimigrant platform.



A poll by public broadcaster ERR showed Center will likely remain the biggest party with 28 percent of votes. Reform, behind the pro-Europe leader Kaja Kallas, was at 24 percent and EKRE at 17 percent.



The Social Democrats, part of Ratas’ ruling coalition, and the conservative Fatherland each had 10 percent.



In 2016, Ratas took over as Center Party leader and established a three-party coalition government that took office in November 2016.



Russia has kept close watch on the military and security affairs of Estonia and Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania since they became NATO members in 2004, just 13 years after breaking free from the collapsing U.S.S.R.



Estonia expressed concerns after Moscow annexed of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, leading NATO to place a multinational battalion in Estonian as it beefed up its presence near Russia's borders.



The former Soviet republic has seen several high-profile spy cases involving Russia since its 1991 independence.

