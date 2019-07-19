Blast Kills Two Near Kabul University In Day Of Violence In Afghanistan

KABUL -- At least two people have been killed and another 10 injured when an explosion wracked the entrance to Kabul University in the Afghan capital.



Wahid Maya, a Health Ministry spokesman, was quoted by Reuters early on July 19 as saying two bodies had been recovered and that the injured had been taken to hospital.



Tolo News reported that the blast occurred as students were waiting outside the university to attend and exam.



It quoted witnesses as saying two vehicles caught fire following the explosion.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility from militant groups, including the Taliban, which have kept up a constant reign of terror in the war-ravaged country.



The blast came hours after at least 12 people were killed and almost 90 wounded when Taliban militants detonated two car bombs at a gate outside police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar.



After the car bombs, Taliban gunmen opened fire from nearby positions, triggering a battle with security forces, said Tadeen Khan, the city's police chief.



The attackers targeted the counternarcotics wing of the police, Khan said.



Baheer Ahmadi, the spokesman for the Kandahar Province's governor, said 12 people had been killed, including nine civilians and three police officers.



Another 89 were wounded, he added.



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told RFE/RL by telephone from an unknown location that Taliban militants carried out the attack.



Afghan security forces across the country have been coming under nearly daily attacks by the Taliban.



The increase in violence comes despite reported progress in efforts by the United States to broker an end to Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war.



The U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has held eight rounds of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar. He described the latest round that ended on July 9 as the "most productive" ever.



Taliban negotiators also reported good progress at the talks, but the deadly violence has continued as Kabul’s Western-backed government struggles to fend off attacks across the country by Taliban fighters, Islamic State extremists, and other militant groups.

With reporting by Reuters and Tolo News



