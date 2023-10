Finland Can't Rule Out 'State Actor' Involvement In Pipeline Damage

Danube port installations that are critical for Ukrainian grain exports were damaged early on October 12 in a fresh wave of Russian drone attacks, which also wounded at least one person, military and regional officials said.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Force and Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said that air defenses shot down 28 out of 33 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia at the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, but some of the drones, launched from different directions, "used complex trajectories and features of the landscape" to strike grain storage facilities in the Ukrainian port of Izmayil on the Danube river.

Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with NATO member Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.

Kiper said in a message on Telegram that port infrastructure and residential buildings in Izmayil sustained damage and several fires broke out but were rapidly extinguished. An 88-year-old woman sustained burns and was receiving emergency treatment in hospital, Kiper said.

Russian troops also shelled the southern region of Kherson overnight, killing a 70-year-old man, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's southern region of Belgorod said that three people were killed by debris from a downed drone that fell on a residential building.

“As a result of the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle on the outskirts of Belgorod, two residential buildings were destroyed and several residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the explosion, but most importantly, three people were killed, one of them a small child,” Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on October 12. Gladkov said two more people are in critical condition in hospital. He did not directly blame Ukraine for the drone attack and the information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine, whose civilian and energy infrastructure has been subjected to relentless Russian drone and air strikes that have caused massive damage and hundreds of casualties, has in recent months stepped up its own drone attacks on bordering Russian regions.

On the battlefield, Russian forces continued to launch fresh attacks on Avdiyivka, an industrial town in the eastern region of Donetsk with a pre-war population of around 31,000 people that has now shrunk to an estimated 2,000.

Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian assaults in the Avdiyivka area over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their daily bulletin on October 12.

On October 11, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $200 million as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to NATO's headquarters in Belgium to press for more support for his war-ravaged country ahead of the onset of the cold season.

"I'm proud that the United States will announce its latest security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said alongside Zelenskiy during a meeting in Brussels of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Austin said the new package will consist of air-defense, rocket, and artillery ammunition as well as anti-tank systems among other things, adding that Washington "will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Zelenskiy also held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during his first visit at the alliance's headquarters since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine needs more weapons to protect civilians, its energy infrastructure, and its food exports.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP