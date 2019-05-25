Flooding Kills At Least 24 In Afghanistan

Heavy rains in many parts of Afghanistan have triggered flooding, killing at least 24 people and injuring 11 others in the past 48 hours, officials said on May 25.



According to the Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, the flooding has affected six of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, including the capital, Kabul.



In central Bamyan Province’s Sheber district, some 500 people were reported to have been rescued as water levels rose there.



According to AP, floods have destroyed more than 220 homes over the past two days.



So far this year, around 150 people have died as heavy rains and flooding swept away homes in different provinces, according to Afghan officials.

Based on reporting by AP