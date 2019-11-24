Foreign National Killed In Kabul Bombing Targeting UN Vehicle

At least one foreign citizen was reported killed when a UN vehicle was targeted in a bombing in the Afghan capital of Kabul on November 24.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said five others, including two Afghan UN workers, were wounded in the attack. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

The blast targeted the vehicle on one of the busiest roads in the city, in police district 9, according to Rahimi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group are active in the capital and have repeatedly claimed previous attacks.

Elsewhere, in the central Daykundi Province, at least eight soldiers were killed when Taliban militants stormed their checkpoint, according to provincial governor Anwar Rahmati. He said four other soldiers were wounded in the hours-long gun battle.

Rahmati said reinforcements were dispatched early on November 24 to the area in the Kajran district, driving off the insurgents and killing at least 20 of them.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the checkpoint attack. He disputed the Taliban casualty figures provided by the governor and said the insurgents had seized weapons and ammunition.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP