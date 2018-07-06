Former Pakistan PM Sentenced To 10 Years In Corruption Case

A Pakistani anticorruption court has sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison over the purchase of upscale London flats, prosecution lawyer Sardar Muzaffar Abbas said.

Abbas also said that the court had ordered the properties be confiscated.

Sharif, who is in London tending to his critically ill wife, is expected to appeal. He had requested the court delay the verdict until he returns to Pakistan from London.

Sharif, 67, was removed as prime minister and disqualified from politics for life by the Supreme Court in 2017 over undeclared assets.

His daughter Maryam, who is running for parliament and is widely seen as his political heir, was sentenced to a seven-year term, Pakistani media reported.

Sharif has previously described the court proceedings against him as politically motivated and a judicial witch-hunt.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Geo TV