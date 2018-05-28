Former Pakistan Spy Chief Barred From Traveling Abroad Over Tell-All Book

A former head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency has been barred from leaving the country in connection with a recent memoir he co-authored with a former Indian intelligence-agency head.

The Pakistani Army on May 28 summoned retired Lieutenant General Asad Durrani for questioning at its headquarters in Islamabad, after which it announced Durrani had been placed on the Exit Control List of people banned from leaving Pakistan.

Durrani headed the ISI from 1990 until 1992.

Durrani's memoir, The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI, And The Illusion Of Peace, was co-written with A.S. Dulat, a former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency. Published last week, it documents the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan and their use of proxy fighters in Afghanistan and the disputed region of Kashmir.

The United States has long accused Pakistan of aiding militants – including the Taliban -- in Afghanistan, charges that Islamabad rejects.

The military did not say which parts of the book it viewed as "violating military discipline."

The book also speculates that the Pakistani authorities may have informed the United States of the whereabouts of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden shortly before the 2011 U.S. raid in which bin Laden was killed. Pakistan has always maintained it only knew about the U.S. raid after it occurred.

"The ISI probably learned about [Osama bin Laden] and he was handed over to the United States according to a mutually agreed process," Durrani wrote.

"The denial of any [Pakistani] role was because cooperating with the United States to eliminate a person regarded by many in Pakistan as a 'hero' could have embarrassed the government," Durrani said in the book.

Durani's co-author, Dulat, wrote that India's "assessment is the same" -- "that Osama bin Laden was handed over to the United States by Pakistan."

The book also discusses the Pakistani military's alleged interference in domestic politics and its support for militants fighting against India in Kashmir.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since they won independence from British rule in 1947. They now both have nuclear weapons.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP