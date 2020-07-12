Four Afghan Soldiers Killed In Suspected Taliban Attack

An Afghan official said four government soldiers were killed after suspected Taliban militants attacked a security post in central Afghanistan.

The attack occurred early on July 12 in the Pato district of Daikundi Province, a relatively peaceful area in the central highlands.

Abbas Kamyar, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said 12 militants were killed in the clashes.

Pato district borders the southern province of Uruzgan, one of the most volatile regions in the country.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

On July 11, at least 15 civilians were killed in separate incidents in the provinces of Ghazni, Faryab, and Maidan Wardak.

Hundreds of members of Afghanistan’s security forces and civilians have been killed in recent weeks as the Taliban continues to launch attacks across the country.

President Ashraf Ghani on July 6 warned that the spike in violence poses a "serious" threat to the peace process with the Taliban.

A peace deal signed by the Taliban and the United States in February calls for direct negotiations between the militant group and the Western-backed government in Kabul aimed at putting an end to the nearly two-decade-old war in Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by TOLOnews and Radio Killid