Four Afghan Troops Killed In Taliban Attack; Air Strike Kills 10

A Taliban attack on an Afghan military convoy in the southwestern Badghis Province left four soldiers dead, officials said on November 22.

Seven soldiers were also wounded in the Taliban ambush early on November 22, which occurred as the military convoy traveled through the provincial capital of Qalay-e Now, Muhammad Nasir Nazari, a member of the Badghis provincial council, said.

In a separate incident, Afghan special forces called in a NATO airstrike during an operation late on November 21 against Taliban fighters in the eastern province of Logar.

Provincial council chief Muhammad Nasir Ghyrat says 10 people were killed in that air strike but that it isn't immediately if or how many civilians were among the dead.

The Logar governor's spokesman, Khalid Safai, says an investigation is under way.

NATO did not immediately comment on the air strike.

A resurgent Taliban movement has been staging near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, causing multiple casualties.

