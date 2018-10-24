Four Children Wounded In School Attack In Southwestern Pakistan

Four schoolchildren were wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a school in the capital of Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, authorities say.

Security officials said the four children sustained bullet wounds when attackers on a motorcycle fired at a public school located in Quetta’s Killi Shabo area, before escaping the scene.

The injured were immediately evacuated to the city's main hospital, the officials said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

Provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.

Resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

However, attacks on schools are rare in the province.