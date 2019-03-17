Four Killed, Seven Injured By Bomb Blast On Pakistani Railway

Police in Pakistan say at least four people have been killed and seven injured by a remote-controlled bomb that exploded on a railway line in southwestern Pakistan just as a passenger train was passing by.



The March 17 attack occurred in the Dera Murad Jamali area of the volatile province of Balochistan about 300 kilometers southeast of the provincial capital, Quetta.



An official from district police, Irfan Bashir, said the Jaffar Express train was traveling from Rawalpindi to Quetta when the bomb exploded, knocking three carriages off the track.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



Baloch separatist groups and Islamist militants both regularly attack railways in Balochistan Province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

Based on reporting by AFP and Dawn News