Four Pakistan Soldiers Killed In IED Blast

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) on June 7 in North Waziristan.

A military statement said four other soldiers were injured in the blast near the town of Khar Kamar.

Pakistani security forces clashed with members of the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM) near the same location on May 26.

At least 13 civilians and one soldier were reported killed during that incident, with the PTM saying soldiers opened fire on protesters and the military saying the protesters stormed a security post to free a "terrorist facilitator."

The PTM has been campaigning against the perceived brutality of Pakistani security forces against ethnic Pashtuns.

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

