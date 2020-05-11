Four Roadside Bombs Explode In Kabul

Four roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on May 11, wounding four civilians including a child, police said.



A clearance team was at the site of the attacks, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told the media.



The explosions in the Tahia Maskan area of Kabul city, targeted vehicles belonging to the National Directorate of Security (NDS), according to security officials.



Three blasts took place in the same area on the evening of May 10, without causing any casualties, the officials said.



No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.



The Taliban has not carried out any large attacks in the capital since it signed a landmark deal with Washington in February, meant to pave the way for peace in the country after more than 18 years of war.

Based on reporting by AFP and tolonews.com