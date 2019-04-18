Fourteen Killed In Bus Ambush In Southwestern Pakistan

Fourteen people have been killed after unidentified attackers ambushed a bus in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.



Officials and local media said gunmen forced passengers off the bus, which was traveling from Karachi to Gawadar early on April 18.



Survivors told police the gunmen selectively killed the passengers after going through their identities.

The motive behind the killings is not known.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separatists and Islamist militants both operate in the restive region of Balochistan.



Baloch separatist groups target people from other ethnicities, and Islamist militants mostly target minority Shi'ite.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP