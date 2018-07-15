France Defeats Croatia To Win Soccer World Cup

France has won a second soccer World Cup title at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, defeating Croatia 4-2.

Croatia dominated the opening stages of the match on July 15, but striker Mario Mandzukic headed an Antoine Griezmann free-kick into his own net in the 18th minute.

It was the 12th own goal of the World Cup, an all-time record. However, it was the first-ever own goal in the final of a World Cup.

Croatia leveled the score at 1-1 on a goal from Ivan Perisic in the 28th minute.

It was the third goal in seven games in Russia for Perisic, two fewer than tournament top scorer Harry Kane of England.

Ten minutes later, Griezmann restored France's lead and scored his fourth goal of the tournament by netting a 38th minute penalty awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR).

The spot-kick was given after the ball bounced off the arm of Croatia's Perisic at a corner before hitting his leg and going out of play.

France extended the lead to 4-1 with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.

It is France's first World Cup title since 1998, while Croatia had never played in a World Cup final before.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with French President Emmanuel Macron and their Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on July 15 before the game.

Macron and Grabar-Kitarovic were among 10 heads of state and national leaders at Luzhniki Stadium, including Putin and the presidents of Belarus, Moldova, Gabon and Sudan.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was also there. Qatar hosts the next World Cup in 2022 and the emir attended a handover ceremony at the Kremlin with Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino earlier on July 15.

Some Western European governments stayed away from the World Cup in Russia amid the fallout from the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England in March.

Pitch Invasion

The match was briefly disrupted by four pitch invaders, but they were quickly tackled by security, and the game resumed after a delay of about one minute.

Russian punk art collective Pussy Riot claimed responsibility for the pitch invasion.

On a Facebook post the group said it was a protest with demands, including the release of political prisoners, stopping illegal detentions at political rallies, and allowing political competition in Russia.

Pussy Riot rose to prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Putin in 2012 that resulted in two members being sent to prison for nearly two years.

With reporting by AP, dpa, and Guardian.uk