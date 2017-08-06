Reports: France Opens Counterterror Probe Into Eiffel Tower Incident

French prosecutors have reportedly opened a counterterrorism investigation into an attempt by a man carrying a knife to force his way into the Eiffel Tower.

No-one was hurt in the incident, which occurred late on August 5.

The suspect, who is in custody, told investigators that he wanted to commit an attack against a soldier and had been in contact with a member of the extremist group Islamic State, sources close to the case told the AFP news agency on August 6.

The intruder, aged around 19, reportedly has a history of psychological problems. He is said to be a Frenchman born in the West African state of Mauritania.

At the time of the incident, the Eiffel Tower was lit up with the colors of the Paris Saint-Germain football team.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa

