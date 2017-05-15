France's Macron Picks Republican As Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron named conservative politician Edouard Philippe as his prime minister on May 15.

Philippe, a lawmaker and mayor of the port city of Le Havre from the center-right Republicans, had been tipped as favorite for the job.

He and Macron, who assumed office on May 14, are known to have similar views on the economy and social issues.

Later on May 15, Macron will meet Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, looking to solidify his country's relationship with longtime ally Germany.

After Macron's election, Merkel hailed the 39-year-old Macron's victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Macron faces parliamentary elections on June 11 and 18, and may need the support of the center right to push through economic reforms.

