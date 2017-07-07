Fresh Violence In Hamburg As G20 Summit Begins

HAMBURG, Germany -- Fresh violence erupted in Hamburg on July 7 as the Group of 20 summit was getting under way in the German city, with authorities saying rioters attacked a police station and torched police cars.

The clashes erupted as the leaders from major industrialized countries were gathering for the July 7-8 summit to discuss disputed issues on trade and climate change.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters that world leaders at the event were not "blind or deaf" to the unrest on the streets of Hamburg outside.

The violence also comes ahead of highly anticipated talks later on July 7 between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The planned meeting between Trump and Putin on the sidelines of the summit, their first face-to-face sit-down since the U.S. president took office in January, is aimed at stemming a deepening crisis in bilateral relations over the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, as well as alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

"I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss," Trump said on Twitter on July 7.

In a speech in Warsaw on July 6, Trump called on Russia to “cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere” and stressed Washington’s commitment to NATO, which Putin has long accused of stoking tensions in Eastern Europe.

Trump had previously called into question NATO's relevance and Washington’s commitment to the alliance’s central mutual-defense tenet.

EU President Donald Tusk told reporters in Hamburg on July 7 that the U.S. president’s words in Warsaw were “surprisingly promising.”

"We have been waiting for a long time to hear these words from President Trump. But the real question is if this was a one-time incident or a new policy," Tusk said at a news conference together with Juncker.

Trump has repeatedly called for improving ties with Moscow, though his administration has continued to publicly maintain pressure on Russia -- including with sanctions -- over its seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backing of armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

On the eve of the G20 summit, violence between police and protesters near the venue of the injured dozens of police and anticapitalist protesters.

Hamburg police on July 7 deployed water cannons to stem unrest after the police station was attacked and police cars were torched.

Some protesters chanted "We are peaceful. What are you?" as police attempted to disperse a crowd and dragged some demonstrators away forcefully.

German federal police said on Twitter that "an operation is under way against violent individuals" who tossed incendiary devices and set fire to police cars in Hamburg’s Altona district.

Nearly 75 police officers were injured during clashes late on July 6, with three requiring treatment in hospitals, police said. The pilots of a police helicopter sustained eye injuries when laser pointers were directed at them, police said.

Many protesters also were injured as well, while some demonstrators wreaked havoc, roving the streets throwing bottles, smashing windows, and setting cars and other objects on fire.

About 13,000 protesters took to the streets on July 6, including about 1,000 black-clad and masked anarchists. Police expect as many as 100,000 protesters to descend on the port city during the weekend summit. Germany has deployed some 20,000 police to provide security.

Tensions simmered among world leaders ahead of the summit, as well, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel struggled to reach agreement on the wording of a communique to be issued by the leaders of the 20 largest economies addressing everything from terrorism and trade to climate change and migration.

After a July 6 meeting between Merkel and Trump, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said "clear differences" on climate change and trade continued to divide the two allies, though they also found "many commonalities."

"The question is whether the Americans remain convinced that the only thing that counts on global trade is whether America is the winner or not," Gabriel told public broadcaster ARD.

"Or can we manage to convince the Americans that if everyone plays by the same rules, then this will be best for everyone," he said.

The G20 leaders used to routinely issue pledges to fight protectionism, but Trump's "America First" trade policy has hampered consensus among world leaders on globalization and trade since he took office.

The group appeared unlikely to be able to reach a consensus on climate change, because of Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which all the other leaders signed, Merkel said.

"Many, many other countries want to go on implementing" the pact, she said, and some nations are calling for measures to accelerate the fight against global warming.

"We are not going to paper over the differences but rather, we will call discord 'discord,'" she said.

Merkel and Trump also discussed at their meeting North Korea, the Middle East, and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, German and U.S. officials said, without providing details.

Gabriel and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were present at the meeting.

Trump also on July 6 attended a dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where they discussed North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test earlier this week.

On the first day of the summit on July 7, Trump is scheduled to meet in the morning with Mexican President Peña Nieto before a working lunch with other leaders.

Pena also said that Mexico would work to make sure that the G20 adopts "neither protectionist measures nor backsliding on the liberalization of global trade, since these have proven again and again to have detrimental outcomes for everyone."

"No country on its own -- no matter how big, powerful, or influential as it may be -- can make progress without others," he said ahead of his meeting with Trump.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak in Hamburg, AP, AFP, dpa, and Reuters