Georgia's Ruling Party Rules Electoral System Change Despite Violent Opposition Protests

TBILISI -- The ruling Georgian Dream party has refused to change electoral regulations from a mixed system to a proportional one from 2020 despite violent opposition protests.



The party's Secretary-General, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, said after a Georgian Dream meeting on November 25 that "the issue is closed and there will be no changes in the electoral system."



The issue has been a hot topic for weeks after a constitutional amendment on the transition to a proportional electoral system was rejected by parliament on November 14.



Changing the system from a mixed system to a proportional one from 2020 was one of the demands from thousands of demonstrators who rallied for weeks in Tbilisi in June and July and then again in recent weeks.

One of the protests was violently dispersed by police on November 18 with 37 protesters arrested in the demonstration.



The legislature currently has proportional representation for about half of the body's seats, a system which opposition parties say unfairly favors the ruling Georgian Dream party.



Opposition leaders said after Kaladze's announcement that they will hold a protest near the parliament later in the day.



Concern that the protest could spill over into violence has risen among Western diplomats.



After 20,000 people rallied in Tbilisi on November 17, the United States and the European Union called on the Georgian government, political parties, and civil society to engage in a "calm and respectful dialogue."



An EU delegation to Georgia and the U.S. Embassy said in a joint statement on November 17 that they "recognize the deep disappointment of a wide segment of Georgian society at the failure of parliament to pass the constitutional amendments."



The halting of the transition to proportional elections "has increased mistrust and heightened tensions between the ruling party and other political parties and civil society," the statement said.



The vote has also prompted criticism from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).