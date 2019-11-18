U.S., EU Call For 'Respectful Dialogue' In Georgia Amid Anti-Government Protests

TBILISI -- The United States and the European Union have called on the Georgian government, political parties, and civil society to engage in a "calm and respectful dialogue" after thousands of people protested in downtown Tbilisi to demand snap general elections.



The anti-government demonstrators gathered outside parliament on November 17, three days after parliament rejected constitutional amendments on the transition to a proportional electoral system.



Changing the system from a mixed system to a proportional one from 2020 was one of the demands of thousands of demonstrators who rallied for weeks in Tbilisi in June and July.



The legislature currently has proportional representation for about half of the body's seats.



Opposition parties say the current electoral system unfairly favors the ruling Georgian Dream party.



On November 15, crowds and activists also demonstrated outside parliament against lawmakers' November 14 rejection of the new electoral reform measure.



The EU delegation to Georgia and the U.S. Embassy "recognize the deep disappointment of a wide segment of Georgian society at the failure of Parliament to pass the constitutional amendments," they said in a joint statement on November 17.



The halting of the transition to proportional elections "has increased mistrust and heightened tensions between the ruling party and other political parties and civil society," the statement said.



The vote has also prompted criticism from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).



The Georgian Dream party, including its billionaire founder and leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, backed the accelerated reforms, but the measure still failed to pass.



That prompted some lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Tamar Khangoshvili, to resign from the party.